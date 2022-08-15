Watch live: Republican primary candidates for Mass. lieutenant governor debate

Two Republican candidates for lieutenant governor will meet Monday in a debate, hosted by WBUR, WCVB, and The Boston Globe.

Former state representative Leah Allen, a nurse from Peabody, is running alongside former Whitman state lawmaker and gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl. Former state representative Kate Campanale entered the race alongside Wrentham businessman and gubernatorial hopeful Chris Doughty.

The debate will be moderated by WBUR’s Steve Brown and Darryl C. Murphy, and WCVB’s Sharman Sacchetti.