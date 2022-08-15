Water main break swallows up a car, closes parts of South End streets

The 20-inch main broke around 3:15 a.m. and flooded the immediate neighborhood during which a sinkhole was created that swallowed up a car. Efforts to remove the car were underway around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

A major water main break swamped a car and flooded a basement apartment in Boston’s South End Monday where repairs have forced the shutdown of part of Northampton Street for the day, officials said.

Thomas Bagley, a spokesman for the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, said in a telephone interview Monday that a basement apartment in a building at Camden Street and Massachusetts Avenue ended up with ankle deep water.

No injuries were reported and no one has lost water supply, Bagley said.

Bagley said the 20-inch line first installed in 1874 and rehabilitated in 1972.

Boston police report street closures so repairs can be done. Bagley said closures should last throughout Monday.

On Saturday, another water main break sent torrents of water down Charles Street, flooding the roadway and parts of Boston Common and the Public Garden, the Globe reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.













