3 injured in shooting at amusement park near Chicago

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Three people were injured late Sunday in a shooting at an amusement park north of Chicago.

Three people were hurt in a parking lot outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle, according to a spokesperson for the park, which is located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Chicago. The vehicle immediately drove away. No other details were provided.

Two of the people injured were taken to a hospital for evaluation and one refused treatment, according to the spokesperson.