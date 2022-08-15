Giuliani is told he is a target of Trump election inquiry in Georgia

Giuliani, who as Trump’s personal lawyer spearheaded efforts to keep Trump in power, emerged in recent weeks as a central figure in the inquiry being conducted by Fani Willis, district attorney of Fulton County, which encompasses most of Atlanta.

One of Giuliani’s lawyers said in an interview that he was notified Monday. On the same day, a federal judge rejected efforts by another key Trump ally, Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, to avoid giving testimony before a special grand jury in Atlanta.

This summer, prosecutors questioned witnesses before the special grand jury about Giuliani’s appearances before state legislative panels in December 2020, when he spent hours peddling false conspiracy theories about secret suitcases of Democratic ballots and corrupted voting machines.

For Giuliani, former mayor of New York, the developments are the latest in a widening swath of trouble, although he got some good news recently when it emerged that he was unlikely to face charges in a federal criminal inquiry into his ties to Ukraine during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Giuliani is scheduled to appear before the special grand jury Wednesday at a downtown Atlanta courthouse. His lawyer, Robert Costello, said in the interview that Giuliani would probably invoke attorney-client privilege if asked questions about his dealings with Trump. “If these people think he’s going to talk about conversations between him and President Trump, they’re delusional,” Costello said.

The rejection of Graham’s effort to avoid testifying came in a written order from a US District Court judge in Atlanta, Leigh Martin May. Graham is now set to testify Aug. 23.

The judge found that prosecutors had shown there is “a special need for Mr. Graham’s testimony on issues relating to alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgia’s 2022 elections.”

Lawyers for Graham have said that he was informed by prosecutors that he was a witness, not a target.

Prosecutors want his testimony for several reasons. Among them are two phone calls Graham placed just after the 2020 election to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Graham inquired about ways to help Trump by invalidating certain mail-in votes.

Giuliani’s post-election activities on Trump’s behalf have created problems for him on several fronts. The House committee in Washington investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has highlighted video footage of Giuliani’s activities in Georgia, and the scheme to create rival slates of presidential electors is also the subject of an intensifying investigation by the Department of Justice. Giuliani is among the subjects of civil suits by two makers of voting machines, Dominion and Smartmatic, that seek billions of dollars in damages.

Much of Giuliani’s conduct in Georgia was laid out last year by the New York state appellate court that suspended his law license. The court issued a 33-page report that mentioned Georgia 35 times and described “numerous false and misleading statements regarding the Georgia presidential election results” made by Giuliani. The court noted, for instance, that Giuliani had falsely claimed that tens of thousands of underage teenagers had voted illegally in Georgia, even though an audit by Georgia’s secretary of state found that no one younger than 18 had voted in the 2020 election.

Giuliani was also a central figure in the Trump campaign’s plan to urge lawmakers in swing states to appoint different slates of electors than those chosen by voters, which is part of the Georgia inquiry as well as the Justice Department investigation.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County district attorney’s office declined to comment Monday. In the past, Willis has said the Georgia investigation could result in racketeering or conspiracy charges involving multiple defendants.

Lawyers for Giuliani have said that he did nothing improper in Georgia and that he has been willing to cooperate. But they have been sparring with Willis’s office over her efforts to get him to testify before the grand jury. Giuliani’s lawyers have said a doctor recommended that Giuliani not travel by air because of a procedure he underwent in early July to insert cardiac stents, and they have sought to delay his testimony or have it conducted by video conference, an idea the district attorney’s office has resisted.

Judge Robert C.I. McBurney of Fulton County Superior Court said last week that Giuliani could travel to Atlanta “on a train, on a bus, or Uber” and set a date for Wednesday, after agreeing to delay his appearance for more than a week. Giuliani’s lawyers indicated that in any case, their client would have little to say if he was designated as a target of the investigation.

“I think it would be mean-spirited to make — as a target, to make him travel down here, particularly by these alternative means, when there likely would not be very much testimony before the grand jury,” another Giuliani attorney, William Thomas Jr., said after a court hearing.

At least 17 other people have already been designated as targets who could face charges in the investigation, including two state senators and the head of the state Republican Party.

Lawyers for Graham had based their argument on the Constitution’s speech and debate clause, which shields lawmakers from being questioned over things they say that are related to their official duties. Among other things, they also argued that Graham, as a high-ranking official, could only be called under “extraordinary circumstances.”

May ruled that prosecutors had shown that such extraordinary circumstances exist.

Prosecutors are demanding that two other lawyers for the Trump team, Jenna Ellis and John Eastman, appear before the special grand jury as well. The participation of Ellis, a Colorado resident, will be addressed in a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday in Fort Collins, Colo. A similar hearing will be held for Eastman, a New Mexico resident, at a courthouse in Santa Fe, N.M., on Wednesday.

Costello, the lawyer for Giuliani, was asked by a reporter Monday what means of transportation his client would use as he made his way to Atlanta from New York.

“No comment,” Costello said.