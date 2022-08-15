Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed

MIAMI, Florida (AP) — A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said.

The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee following a reported armed robbery near the Liberty City neighborhood, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.

“An altercation ensued and shots were fired resulting in both the officer and subject shot,” the statement said.