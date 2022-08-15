Browns star CB Denzel Ward returns from foot injury, practicing

Ward was hurt during Cleveland’s final practice of minicamp in June and has been restricted to working on the side with trainers in camp.

Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday and will practice for the first time since Cleveland’s training camp opened. He had been sidelined with a sprained left foot.

“It’s great,” coach Kevin Stefanski said of Ward’s return. “He’s been working very hard inside and out here, so ready to get back on the field, and obviously we’re excited about getting him back out here.”

Advertisement

Stefanski said Ward will be eased back “appropriately” before he’s cleared to be a full participant in practice.

Stefanski said “we’ll see” when asked if Ward will be back when the Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles for practices on Thursday and Friday before hosting them in an exhibition Sunday.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

As Ward was welcomed back, the Browns remain without All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, who was excused from his second straight practice. Stefanski did not give a reason for Garrett’s absence and said he didn’t know when he’d return.

The 25-year-old Ward signed a five-year, $105 million contract extension in April, a deal that at the time made him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback.

Bengals’ Burrow is practicing, should be ready for opener

Three weeks after having an appendectomy, Joe Burrow is fully participating in training camp with an eye toward getting ready for the regular-season opener next month.

The Bengals quarterback was in full uniform as he threw crisp passes in seven-on-seven drills for a second day. He had surgery July 26, a day before the first workout of camp.

“The seven-on-sevens are more just mentally getting back in the groove of things, the timing of the throws, the accuracy, going against the defense and trying to see some of the disguises,” coach Zac Taylor said before practice Monday.

Advertisement

“I got a chance to see him throw the ball farther than I’d seen him throw [Sunday],” Taylor said. “He looked crisp on that, he played on time, he was aggressive with his decision-making. I thought he moved well, and so again, we’ll just take it day by day.”

Taylor said he’s satisfied with the practice schedule moving forward with his franchise quarterback, who hasn’t talked to reporters since his surgery.

“We’ve got a good plan in place now,” Taylor said. “As we narrowed it down to what it’s going to look like over this week, we feel like we’ve got a good timeline on the rest of training camp and what we can do on offense to make sure he’s getting all the looks he needs to see. For him, it’s [about getting ready for] Pittsburgh. Be ready for Week 1 of the season.”

Receiver Tee Higgins is also back at practice after rehabbing from the shoulder surgery he had after the Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams in February.

The starting trio of receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Higgins — were back on the field together, along with the new starter at tight end, Hayden Hurst.

Seahawks send Ugo Amadi to Eagles for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

The Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade defensive back Ugo Amadi to the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver/tight end J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

The deal involves players who haven’t completely lived up to the expectations their teams had when they drafted them. Amadi has played mostly as a nickel cornerback and backup safety for the Seahawks. Arcega-Whiteside has struggled to get involved offensively for the Eagles and was switched to tight end this offseason.

Advertisement

Seattle is likely to keep Arcega-Whiteside as a wide receiver because of the team’s depth at tight end.

Amadi was a fourth-round pick in 2019 and has started 12 of 47 regular season games. Seattle signed nickel cornerback Justin Coleman in the offseason and has used rookie Coby Bryant in that spot during training camp.

Arcega-Whiteside was a second-round selection in 2019 and has been maligned for his lack of production while the likes of DK Metcalf, Diontae Johnson, and Terry McLaurin were selected after him. Arcega-Whiteside has 16 career receptions in 40 games played.

Titans linebacker Dupree pleads guilty in drugstore assault

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an altercation in a Nashville drugstore.

Dupree was sentenced to 6 months of supervised probation, according to the judgement filed Monday.

Police said Dupree grabbed a Walgreens employee and the man’s phone after the employee had argued with some shoppers on the evening of Jan. 2.

Dupree initially was charged with assault, fear of bodily injury, which is a class A misdemeanor. He plead guilty to the lesser charge of assault, offensive or provocative contact, a class B misdemeanor.

The 6-foot-4, 269-pound linebacker was the Titans’ top free agent signee last year, getting a five-year deal worth $82.5 million. The Titans had no comment on Monday.