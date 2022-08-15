Celtics’ Yam Madar, Juhann Begarin expected to stay overseas for 2022-23 season

Celtics second-round draft picks Juhann Begarin and Yam Madar are expected to continue their careers overseas this season, according to a league source.

Begarin, the 6-foot-5-inch French wing who was selected with the 45th pick of the 2021 draft, had a strong showing in the NBA’s Las Vegas summer league last month, averaging 18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 steals. Begarin, 20, is planning to return to Paris Basketball, which competes in France’s top division, LNB Pro A.

“The kid’s been, to me, pretty special,” Celtics assistant Ben Sullivan said at the conclusion of summer league last month. “He can do so many things: knock down threes, get to the basket, defending, passing.