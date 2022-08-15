The Dolphins look great on paper, but can they finally put it all together?

Their new offense could rival an Olympic sprint team, with Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson, and Raheem Mostert joining last year’s rookie standout, Jaylen Waddle.

TAMPA — No NFL team created more fireworks this offseason than the Dolphins — and that’s even with the Tom Brady deal falling through.

They added three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead. They fortified their pass rush with veteran edge rusher Melvin Ingram. And they imported the 49ers offense via new head coach Mike McDaniel, who was one of the key forces behind one of the NFL’s most successful offenses of the last five years.

The excitement in Miami is palpable. The Dolphins sold out of season tickets this year and for the first time in team history have a waiting list. They have better Super Bowl odds than the Patriots.

But anyone who has followed the Dolphins in the Stephen Ross era (2009-present) has heard this all before.

There was a lot of excitement in 2013 when they moved on to Joe Philbin, Ryan Tannehill, and Mike Wallace. Then when they brought in Adam Gase and Jarvis Landry. Then with Brian Flores, DeVante Parker, and Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins always seem to make a splash in the offseason, yet they have made the playoffs just once in Ross’s 13 seasons as owner. McDaniel is the team’s fifth head coach in 14 years. The Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game in 22 years.

The Dolphins look great on paper, but fool me once …

Here are some observations on the Dolphins after spending two days with them at a joint practice with the Buccaneers:

▪ Tagovailoa and the offense looked fantastic against the Tampa Bay secondary. The Bucs mostly played off coverage over the two days, perhaps out of respect to the Dolphins’ speed, yet were still getting burned. Tagovailoa found Hill, Waddle, and fourth-round receiver Erik Ezukanma (keep an eye on this name) underneath for big catch-and-runs.

Tua Tagovailoa is beginning his third season as the starting quarterback. Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Certainly, this season is a referendum on Tagovailoa, who has struggled through his first two seasons and will forever be compared with Justin Herbert, picked one spot after him in 2020. Last year, Tagovailoa was 19th in passer rating (90.1), 23rd in yards per attempt (6.84), and 23rd in touchdown passes (16). He still seems to struggle to read the field and move on to his second and third progressions.

But the Dolphins are giving him every chance to succeed. Tagovailoa is now surrounded by some of the best talent in the NFL. And he is accurate enough to run McDaniel’s offense, which is based on quick passes and yards after catch. If Tagovailoa can just be a point guard and distribute the ball quickly to his playmakers, he can succeed in this offense. But there are no more excuses for him.

▪ The Dolphins signed Teddy Bridgewater as the backup quarterback, but Bridgewater went 11-18 as a starter the last two years in Carolina and Denver, and didn’t stand out in practice last week in Tampa. It feels like Tagovailoa is going to get a long leash this year, and Bridgewater was signed just in case of emergency.

The backup who stood out at practice was rookie Skylar Thompson, a seventh-round pick out of Kansas State who threw with nice anticipation and accuracy in practice. Thompson then played the entire preseason game against the Bucs and went 20 of 28 for 218 yards and a touchdown.

▪ This is the first head coaching job for McDaniel, a 38-year-old Yale graduate who worked with Kyle Shanahan in Washington, Cleveland, Atlanta, and San Francisco. While McDaniel has been coaching since 2005, he spent only one year as an offensive coordinator (2021 with the 49ers) and didn’t call plays.

But he has been part of some wildly successful offenses, including Robert Griffin III’s rookie season in Washington, Matt Ryan’s MVP/Super Bowl season in Atlanta, and the 49ers’ Super Bowl season in 2019.

And there is an endearing, Ted Lasso-like quality to McDaniel that makes you want to root for him. He has a brainy, dry sense of humor that he uses liberally in press conferences. He took a selfie with the media on the first day of training camp. He shares stories about his own personal struggles to help relate to the struggles of his players.

“I think all the guys love it,” Tagovailoa said. “He brings something different that I would say none of us, in our experiences playing in the NFL, have been accustomed to, with his style, his swag, who he is as a person. Just the aura of what he brings to the building, it’s been different and new for us in a good way.”

Mike McDaniel gets his first shot at a head coaching position. Julio Aguilar/Getty

▪ Have to wonder how happy tight end Mike Gesicki is with his situation. While the Dolphins gave him the franchise tag, guaranteeing him a $10.93 million salary, Gesicki didn’t get the long-term contract he was seeking, and he has been noticeably quiet in practice as far as targets and impact on the offense.

George Kittle thrived in this offense, but Gesicki isn’t the blocker and all-around tight end that Kittle is. The Dolphins remain optimistic about Gesicki’s potential on the outside, but it wouldn’t be shocking if they are looking for a trade partner.

▪ While the headlines this offseason focused on the Dolphins offense (not to mention their pursuit of Brady and Sean Payton), they could have an excellent defense. While they finished just 16th in points allowed last year, they have an excellent pass rush, a lock-down secondary, and, despite the firing of Flores, a lot of continuity under defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who retained most of his staff. The Dolphins have 10 starters back from last year.

“It’s a great thing,” McDaniel said. “The faster that you can process your assignments, the faster you can react and more comfortable [you are]. You can play more aggressive and the better defense you can play. That is the ideal ,and I think for our defensive unit, it’s good to be going over calculus and not algebra.”

▪ The Dolphins’ leading sacker last year was Emmanuel Ogbah with nine, but they had five other players with at least four (Jaelan Phillips, Jerome Baker, Brandon Jones, Christian Wilkins, and Andrew Van Ginkel), and had one of the deepest pass rushes in the NFL. They were fifth in sacks (48), second in QB knockdowns (118), and third in hurries (213). And now they add Ingram, who at 33 can still be a productive situational rusher.

▪ The secondary is excellent when healthy. They have two legitimate press-man cornerbacks on the outside in Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, and a budding star in second-year safety Jevon Holland. But Jones is still on the physically unable to perform list, No. 4 cornerback Trill Williams tore an ACL over the weekend, and former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene was burned several times by Julio Jones last week and has struggled to carve out a role in three years in Miami.

Dolphins at a glance

Last year: 9-8, third in AFC East.

Playoffs: None.

Head coach: Mike McDaniel (first season).

Key offensive skill players: QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle, WR Cedrick Wilson, TE Mike Gesicki, RB Chase Edmonds, RB Raheem Mostert.

Key losses: Head coach Brian Flores, WR DeVante Parker, WR Albert Wilson, WR Mack Hollins, WR Will Fuller, RB Duke Johnson, DT Adam Butler.

Key newcomers: WR Tyreek Hill, WR Cedrick Wilson, WR Mohamed Sanu, RB Chase Edmonds, RB Raheem Mostert, RB Sony Michel, LT Terron Armstead, C Connor Williams, QB Teddy Bridgewater, OLB Melvin Ingram.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.