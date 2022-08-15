First round of Mass Women’s Amateur is a Sisters Smith act

Monday was the first time all three Smith sisters — Morgan, Molly, and Maddie — competed together in the Mass Women’s Amatuer. And so far, it looks like there’s a good chance all three will make it to match play.

After another 18-hole round of stroke play Tuesday, the low 32 scorers will advance to match play on Wednesday. The Round of 32 and Round of 16 will take place Wednesday, followed by the quarterfinals and semifinals Thursday and the 18-hole final match Friday.

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. — Westford sisters Morgan Smith (1-under 71) and Molly Smith (72) of Vesper Country Club were the lone two golfers to avoid plus-figures on Monday to lead the way after the first round of the 119th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur at The Orchards Golf Club.

They’re currently placed from oldest to youngest as, Morgan currently holds a 1-stroke lead over Molly, while Maddie is currently T19 after shooting an 83.

“It’s kind of funny,” Morgan said of having all three sisters on the course. “This is Maddie’s first time playing [the Mass Women’s Amateur] so to see her on the golf course is a little weird. Molly is definitely one of my biggest competitors so I’m happy with that.”

Morgan spread out her four birdies, making them on 5, 9, 14 and 16, on the strength of her approach shots.

“It was pretty steady all day,” she said. “The birdies, three of them were almost kick-ins which was nice.”

Molly, who made the semifinals of last year’s Mass Women’s Amateur, had an early birdie on the 2nd and got back to even-par with birdies on the 12th and 16th.

Molly is coming off an appearance in the US Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay in Washington the week prior.

Six of the top 11 scorers are still junior golfers, including Sandwich’s Emma Abramson (The Ridge Club). The Mass Girls’ Junior Amateur champion is three strokes off the lead at 3-over 75. She tied with Isabel Brozena (Indian Ridge Country Club), a 2-time Massachusetts high school individual state champion.

University of Virginia standout Rebecca Skoler (Pine Brook Country Club), the medalist last year, was third at 2-over 74.