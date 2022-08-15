Patriots training camp report: Easy does it on the eve of joint practice with Panthers

“I think this will be our first test,” left tackle Trent Brown said after the workout. “[Tuesday] will be our first big test. With Game 1 three weeks away, [it] will be a nice gauge to see where we are and see what we need to do before Week 1.”

The Carolina Panthers will arrive in town for practices Tuesday and Wednesday in preparation for Friday’s exhibition game at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBOROUGH — It was a bit like the calm before the joint-practice storms roll in, as the Patriots ran through a mostly half-speed session Monday.

Monday’s practice featured several noncompetitive sessions as coaches went over game-like scenarios and situations that will be put to the test against Carolina.

Advertisement

Bill Belichick said the list of benefits to joint practices is a long one, including just seeing some fresh faces.

“The individual matchups are good,” said the coach. “We’ve been working against each other for a long time, so new individual matchups, schemes are different. We’ll see some different X’s and O’s, but also maybe techniques on the way guys pass-rush or route-running or things like that. And, I would say, less predictability of practice.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“We kind of know what’s on the other side of the ball and what we can and can’t do. Some things we aren’t going to see from the opposite side of the ball. With a new team, everything’s kind of new, so it keeps you on your toes and forces more communication and more awareness, and we need that.”

ROLL CALL

Not participating: OT Isaiah Wynn (undisclosed), CBs Joejuan Williams (undisclosed) and Malcolm Butler (undisclosed), ST Cody Davis (undisclosed), OLs Bill Murray (undisclosed) and Andrew Stueber (nonfootball injury list).

OT Justin Herron (undisclosed) and TE Dalton Keene (undisclosed) were limited.

Rookie DB Devin Hafford made his practice debut after signing Sunday night. He is wearing No. 43.

Advertisement

INJURIES: None.

DRESS CODE: Shells and sweats.

TOP PLAY

Nelson Agholor made a nice move to gain just a smidge of separation on Adrian Phillips before pulling down a one-handed grab on a deft end zone fade pass from Mac Jones during a full-team, half-speed hurry-up period (yes, that’s sounds oxymoronic, but it’s accurate).

Earlier, Agholor caught a touchdown on another end zone fade. To celebrate, he flipped the ball to DeVante Parker, who fed it back to Jones, who spiked it Gronk-style.

MORE HIGHLIGHTS

▪ Bailey Zappe had nice end zone fades to Matt Sokol and Tyquan Thornton in a late 11-on-11 period. Jabrill Peppers broke up a third Zappe shot.

▪ Peppers also collected an interception after a Jones toss deflected off Hunter Henry’s hands.

▪ Jonnu Smith made a diving catch on a curl-in at the goal, prompting one defender to yell “OPI!” from the sideline. Looked clean from this vantage point.

▪ Rookie corner Jack Jones had a pass breakup for what seemed like the 100th day in a row.

▪ Cornerback Shaun Wade swooped in to bat away a Zappe sideline chuck to Kristian Wilkerson.

▪ Thornton stretched to corral a deep sideline pass from Brian Hoyer, though he couldn’t stay inbounds as Wade was on his hip. Still, very nice tracking from the speedy rookie.

Advertisement

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ Belichick observed some of the early 11-on-11 periods from a deep safety spot. The coach had a quick first step to avoid being involved in a deep Zappe pass.

▪ Yodny Cajuste, who was treated in the medical tent during Thursday’s game against the Giants, was a full go and took reps at right tackle with Wynn out.

▪ Mac Jones did a lot of side throwing during the special teams periods. One session included practicing his “on-the-run” throws as he played catch with Zappe. Jones and Zappe also threw after practice.

▪ Tristan Vizcaino was 3 for 3 on field goal attempts, with his long coming from 45-ish yards.

▪ Tight end Devin Asiasi was serenaded with “Happy birthday,” though it was a day late.

▪ Sloppy day for the chain gang, which was slow to change the down and distance markers, prompting a couple of play delays.

UP NEXT

Tuesday: Joint practice with Panthers, 9:30 a.m. (Gates open at 8).

Wednesday: Joint practice with Panthers, 9:30 a.m. (Gates open at 8).

Thursday: Off day.

Friday: Exhibition Game 2 vs. Panthers, 7 p.m.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.