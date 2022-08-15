Rangers show manager Chris Woodward the door as they careen toward sixth straight losing season

Woodward, who was the third base coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers before landing his first managerial job, was under contract through next season. The team held an option for the 2024 season.

The move came with Woodward only two games shy of managing his 500th game with the Rangers. He finished with a 211-287 record.

The Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season and fourth since he took over the team.

“We have had extensive discussions over the last several weeks and while the team’s current performance is certainly a big part of this decision, we are also looking at the future,” said Jon Daniels, the team’s president of baseball operations. “As the Rangers continue to develop a winning culture and put the pieces together to compete for the postseason year in and year out, we felt a change in leadership was necessary at this time.”

Daniels said the 46-year-old Woodward was “dedicated and passionate in his efforts to improve the on-field performance” of the team.

Third base coach Tony Beasley was named the team’s interim manager, starting with Monday night’s game against the Oakland A’s.

Beasley is in his eighth season with the Rangers, and is the longest-tenured member of their big-league coaching staff. He previously was on the major league staffs with Washington (2006) and Pittsburgh (2008-10), and had a 590-472 record in eight seasons as a minor league manager in those organizations.

Texas was 53-61 after finishing a series win at home Sunday over the Seattle Mariners, but hasn’t had a winning record at any point, peaking at 24-24 at the end of May.

That’s after a record offseason spending spree that added a half-billion dollar infield — All-Star shortstop Corey Seager to a $325 million, 10-year contract, and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien to a $175, seven-year deal.

Nationals call up top prospect from Soto trade

The Nationals recalled shortstop prospect C.J. Abrams from Triple-A Rochester and placed shortstop Luis García on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain.

Abrams, 21, was one of five prospects obtained from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade on Aug. 2. He is ranked as Washington’s No. 1 prospect and the No. 11 overall prospect in baseball, according to Baseball America.

Abrams was set to bat seventh and make his Nationals debut Monday night against the Cubs, becoming the first of the prospects obtained in the trade to play for Washington. He joins veteran first baseman Luke Voit, who also came over in the deal, in the Nationals’ lineup.

Abrams started the season with San Diego because of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s shoulder injury. He struggled early and was demoted to Triple-A El Paso in May but returned to the Padres in June and hit .271 in 26 games before the trade. Overall, he hit .232 with five doubles, two homers, 11 RBIs, and 16 runs scored in 46 games with San Diego.

García, 22, was batting .289 with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs, and 25 RBIs in 60 games for the Nationals this season.

Manager Dave Martinez said García will move to second base when he returns from the IL and pair with shortstop Abrams.

Guardians stay hot, beat Tigers

All-Star Andrés Giménez belted the go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, lifting the AL Central-leading Guardians to a 4-1 victory over the Tigers in the opener of a doubleheader in Cleveland.

Giménez connected off Andrew Chafin with two outs, scoring Myles Straw and Amed Rosario to break a 1-all tie. It was his 13th home run of the season and completed a 3-for-4 performance at the plate.

The streaking Guardians are 8-1 since Aug. 6, moving them a season-high nine games over .500 and increasing their division lead to three games over Minnesota.

James Karinchak (1-0) worked one scoreless inning for the win and Emmanuel Clase pitched a perfect ninth for his 27th save.

World Series could end Nov. 5

The World Series is scheduled to start on a Friday for the first time since 1915 and could end on Nov. 5 — its latest ever — because of the lockout that delayed opening day. Major League Baseball announced its expanded postseason will begin with all four games in the new wild-card series on Oct. 7. The other games are Oct. 8 and 9, if necessary . . . Dodgers righty Walker Buehler will have season-ending surgery for the elbow injury that has prevented him from pitching for the last two months. Buehler’s surgery is scheduled for Aug. 23. A two-time All-Star, Buehler is 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 12 appearances this season. He last pitched June 10 . . . Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was activated off the injured list and batted leadoff Monday night as the designated hitter against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer went on the injured list on Aug. 5 because of a sore right elbow, the same injury that caused him to skip last month’s All-Star Game. Toronto has lost six of eight without Springer, who is expected to see more time at DH than in the outfield as he continues to deal with elbow soreness. He is batting .251 with 18 home runs and 49 RBIs in 89 games in the first season of a six-year, $150 million deal . . . The Phillies placed righty reliever Corey Knebel on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain. Knebel appeared to injure himself on a pitch to Francisco Lindor in the seventh inning on Sunday and exited after meeting with training staff. He was expected to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. Knebel missed 92 games with a similar injury last season with the Dodgers.