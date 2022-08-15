75 Years later, the fading ghosts of India’s bloody partition

Rani, a Hindu, and an older brother were sheltered by a Muslim classmate’s family before they abandoned their home near Lahore, which became part of the new Muslim nation of Pakistan. In India, they built anew. The brother, Piara Lal Duggal, retired as a senior officer in India’s state bank. Rani raised children who are now doctors and bankers.

AMRITSAR, India — For seven decades, Sudarshana Rani has ached to learn her younger brother’s fate. She was just a child when the communal bloodletting that surrounded Britain’s 1947 Partition of India wiped out nearly her entire extended family. But in the paddy fields that became execution grounds, there was one body she did not find: that of her 5-year-old brother, Mulk Raj.

Yet, her mind remained with the brother left behind. Had Mulk Raj made a run for it and survived? She has imagined him searching for her; she saw him everywhere and in everything. Even a family movie outing a few years ago became part of her long, quiet search.

“I thought maybe this is my brother — they made the film about him,” she said about the 2013 biopic of Milkha Singh, a star sprinter who had overcome his own family’s massacre during Partition. “I walked around the field, I saw everyone — not him,” she said of that long-ago day in the rice paddies. “Maybe he told his story.”

The chaos, confusion, and religious violence that accompanied the cleaving of Pakistan from India 75 years ago this week resulted in the deaths of up to 2 million people and unleashed one of history’s largest displacements, with Hindus and Muslims from once-mixed communities rushing in opposite directions to new homelands created along religious lines.

In the decades since, the divisions have become more rigid than ever, the frontiers fenced and heavily guarded, after repeated wars, cross-border terrorist attacks, and the backlash of swelling nationalism. To this day, despite a vast shared heritage, the two countries remain estranged, their guns fixed on each other and diplomatic ties all but nonexistent.

In both, majoritarian populism is ascendant. India is gripped by rising Hindu nationalism and anti-Muslim sentiment, with the ruling party increasingly chipping away at the country’s constitutionally mandated secularism. Pakistan is swept by an Islamic fundamentalism that sees acts of dissent as blasphemy worthy of violent punishment. The population of Kashmir, the Himalayan region disputed between the two countries, remains hostage to militarism and militancy from each side.

With the passing decades, the nationalist fervor and mutual suspicion have largely replaced the memories of bloodshed and displacement.

Survivors of Partition, now in their twilight, have often been reluctant to share their stories with their children, author Aanchal Malhotra writes in her book “In the Language of Remembering.” Many, including Malhotra’s own grandmother, Bhag Malhotra, have carried their trauma quietly, alone.

“We never wanted to burden them with our memories,” the grandmother tells Malhotra in her book. “We wanted the sadness to end with us.”

Some survivors have managed to return for a pilgrimage to a lost home. Others, such as the Duggals, have searched for answers.

Piara Lal Duggal, who along with his sister was the only known survivor of the massacre in the paddy fields, was able to find Muhammad Anwar, the classmate who had helped shelter them from the anti-Hindu mobs. For decades, the two wrote to each other.

In one letter, Anwar wrote that he had started a fish farm near Lahore and that the fish were growing to “2kg each.” He told Duggal that he went to a shrine every Thursday to light a candle and pray “to reconnect me to my friend.”

In a letter that the Anwar family still keeps, Duggal responded: “My piece-of-heart of a friend, my brother Muhammad Anwar,” adding, “The old thoughts of you and your family have been refreshed in my heart. Sometimes, I can’t even sleep at night.”

The Attari-Wagah border is largely sealed, with just a handful of visa holders crossing each day on foot. But every evening, the border gate opens for a pomp-filled flag-lowering ceremony, as each side turns into a little arena packed with spectators.

“Hot popcorn, hot popcorn!,” one of the many vendors shouted as families filed in to take their seats one recent evening.

Bollywood songs blared from loudspeakers on the Indian side, as people waved flags and danced. During the military marches, tall officers from both sides competed to see who could kick higher, who had a more impressive mustache to twist and who could scream with the most intimidation.

As the sun set, the crowds went quiet during the lowering of the two flags. “Long live India,” roared those on one side of the fence, while those on the other shouted, “Long live Pakistan.”

In the recollection of the Duggal siblings — the brother is now 86 and the sister 83 — their family were wealthy Hindu landowners in a majority-Muslim village near Lahore. During the height of the violence, a group of Muslim men arrived at the house and led them to the paddy fields.

“My father was bathing us. The younger brother was 5 days old,” Rani recalled. “He didn’t even have a name yet.”

Duggal, 11 at the time, managed to flee after a blow to the side of his head that has left a bald patch to this day. Rani passed out, unconscious.

The brother and sister stayed with Anwar’s family for about two weeks, then made it to the Indian side when convoys were given military escorts.

Seven decades later, Rani still hopes that her younger brother Mulk Raj will turn up one day. But she is uncertain. Even if the boy survived, he would be nearing 80 now.

Anwar died in 2016 at the age of 85. His family still keeps Duggal’s letters.

Duggal wrote of the better memories before the massacre, including his vivid image of Anwar’s father, Bashir Ahmad, smoking his hookah in the courtyard.

“He spoke very little, he rarely got angry, and he loved me a lot,” Duggal wrote. “Your mother, Khurshid Begum, would be making parathas with butter.”

In the letter, Duggal wrote that he was planning to get a passport and visit his lost home one day.

But now, at 86, he said he had no such wish anymore.

“There was only one friend of mine there, and he is no more,” he said. “There is no trace of our home there anymore.”