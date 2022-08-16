Cambridge startup Orna strikes deal with Pfizer on mRNA technology

Now Merck, which reportedly turned down an opportunity to partner on Moderna’s vaccine early in the pandemic, is getting in on the game.

Among the most notable aspects of the COVID-19 vaccine race was who won it: Pfizer and two small biotechs, while most of the world’s largest and oldest vaccine makers either waited too long or picked older and ultimately less effective technologies. Since then, there’s been a minor gold-rush for mRNA among legacy makers. Last year, GSK expanded a collaboration with CureVac, one of the first mRNA startups, and Sanofi bought another called Translate Bio for $3.2 billion.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the company announced a deal to develop mRNA-based vaccines and therapies with Orna Therapeutics, a Cambridge-based startup that launched during the pandemic with a slightly different take on mRNA technology. Merck will pay Orna a $150 million upfront fee, invest $100 million in a new funding round for the company, and offer $3.5 billion in longer-term milestones.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

“This is a multi-product deal, multi-vaccine deal that we’re talking about with Merck,” said Orna CEO Tom Barnes. “So we’re looking for the best application of the technology across multiple different pathogens.”

For now, Merck and Orna are keeping the list of pathogens under wraps. The company will also collaborate on treatments for cancer, in addition to infectious disease.

Although Merck ultimately chose to invest in other vaccine platforms for Covid — both of which came with advantages in scalability, but which were ultimately abandoned — the company is well acquainted with mRNA technology. Merck was an early partner of Moderna, striking a deal in 2015 to collaborate on vaccines and antiviral therapies and later expanding it to cover cancer.

Little came of those efforts, although a cancer vaccine is still in clinical trials, and Merck did manage to profit off its early investment. The company retained stock in Moderna and sold it during the biotech’s pandemic stock boom, pocketing nearly $1 billion.

Advertisement

Orna’s mRNA differs from the mRNA employed by Moderna or BioNTech in that it’s circular. (Or shaped like an “O” — hence “O” “RNA”.) In preclinical studies, that unique structure has allowed the RNA to survive longer in cells and express proteins for longer. Laronde, a biotech founded by the same VC that launched Moderna, has raised $490 million off a similar promise.

In animal models, Orna has shown that its technology — along with a different form of the lipid nanoparticles used to deliver mRNA — can be advantageous in treatments for rare disease or an infusable cell therapy for cancer the biotech is developing internally.

The circular RNA’s advantages for vaccines are less proven, Barnes acknowledged, although he said it’s possible that expressing more of the critical protein in a vaccine for longer could help trigger a better or more long-lasting immune response.

“Obviously, I think the world would be happy with a longer-lived response than what we’re currently seeing” with mRNA vaccines, he said, adding, “That’s one of the things we’re excited to look at in this new collaboration.”



