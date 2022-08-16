This mango chutney is hot stuff

Chitra Agrawal, a chef and cookbook author, founded Brooklyn Delhi, a brand of Indian condiments and sauces based on her culinary traditions. There are a dozen selections to choose from, including achaar, curry ketchup, and mustard, masala simmer sauces, and a mango chutney, inspired by her grandmother’s recipe. In partnership with the single-origin spice company Burlap & Barrel, Agrawal recently introduced Spicy Mango Chutney made with heirloom Kashmiri chili grown on a family farm in Pampore, Kashmir. Rich with ripe mangos and golden raisins, the chili delivers a bright heat to the sweet, gingery, tangy condiment. Serve it alongside a savory dish, in a sandwich, or on a cheese platter. It bolsters just about anything ($12 for 9 ounces). Spicy Mango Chutney is available at brooklyndelhi.com. and burlapandbarrel.com. Other Brooklyn Delhi products are sold at Whole Foods Market and Roche Bros. locations, and others.
Advertisement
Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.