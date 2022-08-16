fb-pixel Skip to main content
FOOD

This mango chutney is hot stuff

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated August 16, 2022, 7 minutes ago
Spicy mango chutney

Chitra Agrawal, a chef and cookbook author, founded Brooklyn Delhi, a brand of Indian condiments and sauces based on her culinary traditions. There are a dozen selections to choose from, including achaar, curry ketchup, and mustard, masala simmer sauces, and a mango chutney, inspired by her grandmother’s recipe. In partnership with the single-origin spice company Burlap & Barrel, Agrawal recently introduced Spicy Mango Chutney made with heirloom Kashmiri chili grown on a family farm in Pampore, Kashmir. Rich with ripe mangos and golden raisins, the chili delivers a bright heat to the sweet, gingery, tangy condiment. Serve it alongside a savory dish, in a sandwich, or on a cheese platter. It bolsters just about anything ($12 for 9 ounces). Spicy Mango Chutney is available at brooklyndelhi.com. and burlapandbarrel.com. Other Brooklyn Delhi products are sold at Whole Foods Market and Roche Bros. locations, and others.

Advertisement

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video