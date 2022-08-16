This mango chutney is hot stuff

Spicy mango chutney

Chitra Agrawal, a chef and cookbook author, founded Brooklyn Delhi, a brand of Indian condiments and sauces based on her culinary traditions. There are a dozen selections to choose from, including achaar, curry ketchup, and mustard, masala simmer sauces, and a mango chutney, inspired by her grandmother’s recipe. In partnership with the single-origin spice company Burlap & Barrel, Agrawal recently introduced Spicy Mango Chutney made with heirloom Kashmiri chili grown on a family farm in Pampore, Kashmir. Rich with ripe mangos and golden raisins, the chili delivers a bright heat to the sweet, gingery, tangy condiment. Serve it alongside a savory dish, in a sandwich, or on a cheese platter. It bolsters just about anything ($12 for 9 ounces). Spicy Mango Chutney is available at brooklyndelhi.com. and burlapandbarrel.com. Other Brooklyn Delhi products are sold at Whole Foods Market and Roche Bros. locations, and others.