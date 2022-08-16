Animal tranquilizer found mixed in illicit drugs in Worcester County causing concerns

An animal tranquilizer has been detected in drugs in Worcester County and authorities are concerned that overdoses and deaths could increase as a result.

Xylazine, an veterinary tranquilizer not approved for human use, has been found in cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs in Worcester County, according to a statement Wednesday from Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.’s office.

Xylazine is a sedative that can compound the effects of opioids by causing drowsiness, amnesia, slow breathing and heart rate, and dangerously low blood pressure, Early’s office said in the statement.