Brookline transitions to new parking app

The Passport Parking app, which is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, allows people to pay for a parking spot using their mobile devices. People can create an account through the app or by visiting passportparking.com .

Brookline is reminding residents and visitors that the town has switched to the Passport Parking app for people to pay for parking spots in the community.

As of Monday, Passport Parking replaced the ParkBoston app in Brookline, which is no longer used by the town, according to a statement.

“If a parker already has the ParkBoston app on their smartphones, they should replace it with the Passport Parking app if they are parking in Brookline, which will transfer all user information, including any prepaid wallets,” said Todd Kirrane, Brookline’s transportation administrator.

In Massachusetts, the Passport Parking app is used in Acton, Cambridge, Chelsea, Newburyport, Plymouth, Provincetown, Revere, Wellesley, Worcester, as well as Brookline, according to the company’s website. It is also used at New Bedford Regional Airport.

“Using the Passport Parking app is intended to reduce confusion for end users, while giving them the flexibility to use the mobile parking payments app across multiple municipalities and locations,” said Kino Becton, Passport’s government relations director, in the statement.

