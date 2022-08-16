Driver allegedly assaulted after surrounded by bicyclists in South End

A driver was allegedly assaulted after a large group of bicyclists surrounded his vehicle on Tremont Street in the South End Tuesday afternoon, according to Boston police.

Officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to the area of 571 Tremont St. for a report of an assault and battery in progress, the department said in a statement.

The driver told police that he had been surrounded by several people riding bicycles, one of whom punched him in the face, the statement said.