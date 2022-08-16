Driver allegedly assaulted after surrounded by bicyclists in South End

A driver was allegedly assaulted after a large group of bicyclists surrounded his vehicle on Tremont Street in the South End Tuesday afternoon, according to Boston police.
Officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to the area of 571 Tremont St. for a report of an assault and battery in progress, the department said in a statement.
The driver told police that he had been surrounded by several people riding bicycles, one of whom punched him in the face, the statement said.
The man declined medical treatment at the scene. He was taken to a hospital by a co-worker, according to police.
Advertisement
Police ask anyone who may have witness the alleged assault or captured photos or videos, to contact detectives at 617-343-4683, or leave an anonymous tip 1-800-494-TIPS.
Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.