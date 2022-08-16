In lieutenant governor’s race, little daylight separates Democrats on policy

The winner in the Sept. 6 primary is expected to team in November with Attorney General Maura Healey, the presumptive gubernatorial nominee. She is seeking to become just the second Democrat to win the corner office in more than three decades.

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Representative Tami Gouveia and state Senator Eric Lesser argued that their lived experiences as, respectively, a longtime municipal leader, social worker and single mother, and Western Massachusetts-raised former White House official makes them best equipped for a seat with few responsibilities and little constitutional power.

The three Democrats running for lieutenant governor met Tuesday in an hourlong and largely bloodless forum, where they leaned into their backgrounds, and slightly varied takes on the No. 2 seat in Massachusetts government, to try to stand out in a sea of policy homogeneity.

Advertisement

Her potential running mates indicated Tuesday that they agree on several major issues. All three said they support scaling back fares on public transit, and raising taxes on the state’s wealthiest through a constitutional amendment on November’s ballot.

They each gave the MBTA poor grades, and Governor Charlie Baker, the popular second-term Republican who is not seeking reelection, relatively kinder ones: Driscoll gave a B, Lesser a B-minus, and Gouveia a C.

They also each correctly named who represents their communities on the Governor’s Council, the obscure eight-person panel that votes on judicial nominee and that the lieutenant governor chairs.

“You all pass,” moderator Steve Brown of WBUR quipped.

The job’s only other constitutional mandate is to step in if the governor is unable to serve.

On transportation, there were more subtle differences. Lesser, of Longmeadow, said he backs reviving a refund program the MBTA axed more than a decade ago, and repeatedly touted his support for bringing high speed passenger rail between Western Massachusetts and Boston, saying it would be the “single biggest greenhouse gas reduction project in our state’s history.”

Advertisement

“It would help the T because it would bring in new riders, it would bring in new investment,” Lesser said. “Frankly, it would help get political buy-in across the state to support public transportation because all of our regions would benefit.”

Driscoll said she, too, supports what’s known as East-West rail, but emphasized the importance of expanding more local options, pointing to Salem’s purchase of a city-owned ferry shortly after she was first elected.

“East-West rail — wonderful idea, fully supportive of it,” she said. “It is not the only thing that folks in Western Mass. are relying on. Most people need to get in and around their own communities.”

Gouveia touted the idea of hiring a “transportation czar” to help oversee the state’s transportation “system as a whole,” suggesting the state’s transportation secretary, who is also a member of the gubernatorial cabinet, isn’t enough.

The Acton Democrat also said she personally relies on a car because “I don’t have public transportation where I live” — a point she later clarified to mean a T subway line doesn’t reach her community. The commuter rail does, but she said it’s unreliable or not an affordable option for someone already paying for car insurance and upkeep costs.

The commuter rail “doesn’t offer transportation stops in the afternoon when I might need to get home quickly to a child,” she said. “This is one of the reasons why I do support making the T fare-free.”

Advertisement

All three said they also believe the Legislature should return in a special formal session to pass a multibillion-dollar economic development bill that stalled at the end of last month. The package, versions of which passed the House and Senate, included more than $1 billion in tax relief plans, as well as money for housing production, financially stressed hospitals, and other legislative priorities.

Lesser, who is a member of the six-person group negotiating the package, said returning to vote and pass the package is a “no-brainer.”

Gouveia, too, said lawmakers should return, particularly after they get clarity in September on how much exactly must be returned to taxpayers under an obscure, decades-old tax cap law that the Baker administration estimates could send roughly $3 billion back to residents.

Driscoll used the situation to draw a subtle difference between her and her two opponents, both lawmakers, saying the Legislature’s failure to reach an agreement was “embarrassing.”

“It’s really insulting quite frankly,” she said.

Voters scouring for major differences between the candidates will likely have to look at their résumés. Driscoll leaned into her 16 years as mayor of the North Shore city, saying it equips her to be a “strategic liaison” for cities and towns as lieutenant governor, an informal role each of the last two have embraced.

“I’ve been in the trenches. I know that work,” said Driscoll.

Gouveia, who has a doctorate in public health, said she envisions being a “different type of lieutenant governor” and emphasized investing in the human services sector. She said she herself has had to borrow money to put gas in her car or buy milk, giving her a perspective that would inform her work.

Advertisement

“I have lived through a lot of the financial challenges that hard working families are facing,” said Gouveia, a mother of an 18- and a 21-year-old.

Lesser drew on his work in the Obama White House, including as a special assistant to David Axelrod, a senior Obama adviser, saying with billions in extra federal aid at the state’s disposal in the coming years, his experience on the federal level would be crucial in a Healey administration.

“I plan to turn to Governor Healey, and ask: ‘What do you need help implementing? And what do you need me working on?’” he said.

The debate, held exactly three weeks before the Sept. 6 primary, was hosted by WBUR in partnership with WCVB Channel 5 and The Boston Globe. It was moderated by Brown, WCVB’s Sharman Sacchetti, and the Globe’s Taylor Dolven.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.