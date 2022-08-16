Longtime criminal defense attorney Joseph Balliro Sr. dies at 94

Former Massachusetts governor William F. Weld, who served as US attorney for the state in the 1980s, remembered Balliro fondly despite their adversarial roles in the courtroom.

Balliro, an attorney for six decades, was 94 when he died Aug. 10, according to an online obituary , which did not list a cause of death. His family could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Joseph J. Balliro Sr., a longtime criminal defense attorney known as the dean of the Boston defense bar, died at a Tubac, Ariz., retirement home last week, his family said.

“I had a good number of cases opposite the great Joe Balliro when I was a federal prosecutor, several being high stakes narcotics prosecutions, and my overwhelming memory of him is that he was a perfect gentleman,” Weld said in an e-mail Tuesday evening. “Joe’s word was his bond.”

Balliro represented many organized crime figures, including Luigi “Louie” Manocchio, the former boss of the New England Mafia, in his 2012 trial in Providence, when Balliro was in his 80s, the Globe previously reported.

In the 1980s, Balliro successfully sued the City of Everett on behalf of a man who died after police raided the King Arthur Motel and beat the man and other patrons, the Globe reported.

He also represented birth control advocate William Baird in a landmark 1970 case before the First Circuit Court of Appeals, which overturned a state law against distributing birth control to unmarried people.

The same year, Balliro handled the high-profile defense of his fellow attorney F. Lee Bailey when he went before the state Supreme Judicial Court for disparaging the New Jersey legal system in a letter that became public.

“I have never seen a more honest man in my life,” Bailey, who died last year, told the Globe in 1989.

In the same article, James M. Lynch, a former chief justice of the Superior Court, said Balliro was “one of the best lawyers in the Commonwealth.”

“He has appeared before me many times,” Lynch said. “He is one of those lawyers you like to see walk into your courtroom. He never gives you any ragtime.”

The 1989 Globe article was written as the US attorney’s office was pursuing an indictment against Balliro for money laundering. That case was thrown out during the middle of his trial by the judge, a rare occurrence in federal court.

Balliro was born in Chelsea and grew up there and in Boston’s North End; he graduated from Northeastern University and then Boston College Law School in 1950, the year he began practicing law, the Globe reported in 1989.

Balliro is survived by his wife of 35 years, former WCVB-TV reporter Amalia Barreda; four children: Joseph Balliro, Jr., Juliane Balliro, Patrice McGovern, and Linda Balliro; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four sisters: Rita Lynch, Joanne DeFlumeri, Marie Czarniawski, and Lorraine Stuffle, according to the obituary.

Plans for a memorial service in Boston will be announced later.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.