Malden

Malden receives $127,000 to address traffic safety

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated August 16, 2022, 14 minutes ago

Malden plans to take aim at several traffic safety needs with the help of a new grant.

The state Department of Transportation awarded the city $127,000 through its Shared Streets and Spaces Grant Program.

Malden plans to use $85,000 of the funds to install two new flashing school-zone signs at Beebe School and five of the flashing signs at Ferryway School, replacing outmoded signs at those locations.

The new equipment will remind drivers of the 20-miles-per-hour speed limit in school zones, and show their speed when entering those zones. Officials said the intent is to reduce vehicle speeds, increase the visibility of students, and lower the risk of pedestrian crashes.

Another $42,000will be used to purchase two trailer-mounted message signs that can be used to alert residents about upcoming road projects and provide them with other civic information or wayfinding during events. Equipped with speed radar technology, the signs also can be used by police for traffic enforcement.

