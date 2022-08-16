Man killed after motorcycle crash with alleged drunk driver in Marstons Mills

The driver of the pickup truck was later identified by police with the assistance of witnesses as 71-year-old Richard Collins, according to a statement from Barnstable police.

The victim was not immediately identified.

An 18-year-old man from Centerville was killed and an Ipswich man is facing charges including operating under the influence of alcohol after a hit-and-run crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Marstons Mills Tuesday, Barnstable police said.

Collins is facing several charges, including motor vehicle homicide - operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury or death, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and two other traffic violations, officials said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Barnstable District Court.

Barnstable police responded to 3900 Falmouth Road on Route 28at 11:53 a.m. for a report of an accident with personal injury, police said.

Upon arrival, police said, Good Samaritans were administering CPR “to a motorcyclist that had been involved in an accident with a pick-up truck.”

“While two Barnstable Officers were giving CPR to the 18 year old motorcyclist from Centerville, the operator of the pick-up truck drove away from the accident scene without identifying himself,” police said.

Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Rescue personnel treated the motorcyclist,and took him to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

After Collins was identified by witnesss, police issued a be on the look out to nearby agencies for him and his black Chevrolet truck, according to the statement.

Mashpee police provided Collins’ possible address, and Barnstable officers arrested Collins “several miles from the crash scene” at a residence in Osterville, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Barnstable police’s crash reconstruction unit, officials said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.