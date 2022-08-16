MBTA commuter rail service suspended between Newburyport and Ipswich after man struck by train

Commuter rail service between Newburyport and Ipswich is currently suspended Tuesday after a man was fatally injured when he was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train in Ipswich, officials said.

The man was struck by the train sometime around 9:10 a.m. MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan wrote in an e-mail that the man had deliberately stepped onto the tracks and has since died from his injuries. He declined further comment.

According to Keolis Commuter Services, the operator of the T’s commuter rail network, the incident has lead to the suspension of service between Newburyport and Ipswich. “There will be no alternative service” provided, Keolis tweeted.