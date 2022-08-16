Regular service resumed on Red Line Ashmont branch

A “mechanical problem” on an MBTA Red Line train at the Kendall Square station in Cambridge triggered 15 minute delays on the Ashmont branch that connects Dorchester to downtown Boston during the Tuesday morning commute.

The T posted an alert about the delays around 6:53 a.m. with the impacts being felt by passengers at the Savin Hill, Fields Corner, Shawmut and Ashmont stations. Regular service resumed around 7:24 a.m., the T said.

According to T spokesman Joseph Pesaturo, a Red Line train servicing the Ashmont branch was taken out of service at the Kendall Station. “The train started experiencing performance issues and it was taken out of service at Kendall Station where riders exited onto the platform,’’ he wrote in an e-mail. “Riders boarded the next train.”