Regular service resumed on Red Line Ashmont branch

A “mechanical problem” on an MBTA Red Line train at the Kendall Square station in Cambridge triggered 15 minute delays on the Ashmont branch that connects Dorchester to downtown Boston during the Tuesday morning commute.
The T posted an alert about the delays around 6:53 a.m. with the impacts being felt by passengers at the Savin Hill, Fields Corner, Shawmut and Ashmont stations. Regular service resumed around 7:24 a.m., the T said.
According to T spokesman Joseph Pesaturo, a Red Line train servicing the Ashmont branch was taken out of service at the Kendall Station. “The train started experiencing performance issues and it was taken out of service at Kendall Station where riders exited onto the platform,’’ he wrote in an e-mail. “Riders boarded the next train.”
T personnel will determine what caused the mechanical problem, he wrote.
The issue on the Red Line comes as the MBTA Is planning to shut down the entire Orange Line Friday for updates to that subway line. Governor Charlie Baker and officials warned Monday that the shutdown will cause slower commutes on the highways and on the T as a whole during the month-long effort.
Once completed, the Orange Line fleet is expected to be composed of new trains built by CRRC, officials have said
The Red Line train that broke down was an “older train,’' according to Pesaturo. The T has ordered 252 new Red Line cars and 12 have been delivered, according to Pesaturo. All 252 trains are due to be delivered by summer 2025, according to Pesaturo.
