Multiple brush fires reported at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus

Fire crews battled multiple brush fires at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Tuesday night in what one official said could be suspicious.

Saugus firefighters responded to the state-run park along with several mutual aid companies, according to a tweet from the Massachusetts State Police.

They found several different fires burning, according to comments by Saugus Fire Captain Tom Nolan posted to WCVB-TV. The fires “didn’t communicate with each other,” he said, and appeared to have started in separate areas of the park.

The fires may have been intentionally set, Nolan told the station.

“When you have this many fires ignite at once in different areas — tough terrain up there — we’re looking into everything right now,” he said. “But at this time, we’re considering it suspicious.”

Park staff declined comment to the Globe on Tuesday evening, as did the Saugus Fire Department.

Breakheart Reservation. which includes two lakes and several forested acres, is managed by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The agency could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

State Police also sent resources to the reservation. Troopers helped evacuate visitors and the Air Wing was deployed to help spot the fires, according to the agency’s tweet.

This breaking news story will updated if more information becomes available.

