Newton Cultural Council asks residents to complete survey

The survey asks respondents what priorities the organization should support with funding, including community gatherings and festivals, professional development of local artists, and projects celebrating local history and cultural diversity. The survey also asks what people consider to be important issues related to culture in the community.

The survey ends on Aug. 29, according to the organization, and can be found online by visiting newtonculturalcouncil.com and clicking on the link under the “latest news” category.

The Newton Cultural Council is asking residents to complete a survey about the group and its work helping to fund “creative, cultural, and humanistic projects” in the city.

Last year, the Newton Cultural Council granted more than $40,000 from municipal and state funds to more than 50 local artists and organizations to support the arts, humanities, and sciences, according to the organization.

The organization’s commissioners are appointed by Newton’s mayor, and evaluate grant applications for funding, according to the group. Its annual community survey helps “to align council priorities with community interest,” according to the online survey.

People may learn more about the organization by visiting newtonculturalcouncil.com.

They can also find out how to apply to serve on the Newton Cultural Council by visiting the city’s website: newtonma.gov/government/boards-commissions, according to the organization.

