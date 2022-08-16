Ogie’s Trailer Park serves good times and tater tots

Since Ogie’s opened in December 2014, the bar has consistently received calls from people trying to rent space. Its name conjures images of camper trailers, motor homes and double wides.

She drove down from Massachusetts about six years ago to meet friends for drinks but when they told her where to go, she was puzzled about why they were going to a trailer park.

PROVIDENCE — Keri Fletcher remembers the first time she came to Ogie’s Trailer Park .

But it’s not that kind of place.

“I literally thought we were going to like a trailer park because you just never know,” says Fletcher, who recently visited Ogie’s with a friend. “And when I stepped in, I immediately fell in love with the cat theme that they have going on and Granny Boo’s Kitchen.”

Owner Dan Becker told the Globe the idea for the bar popped into his head when he first looked at the property and saw the big garage doors. He had a concept for a food truck that would move inside and outside, but the city fire department, building department, and zoning department had something to say about that.

Instead, Becker used chopped-up recreational vehicles to build a tiki bar, kitchen, and backyard patio decor.

“I think it’s incumbent on you to create a space and to make it interesting,” he says. “To make it different and give people an experience they haven’t had before.”

The inside of the bar strays slightly from the trailer park feel but maintains a weird factor that reminds you of a Jetsons cartoon. Becker commissioned art of his black-and-white cat Ogie, including a Warhol-esque canvas hanging over the entrance to the unisex bathrooms, which pipe in their own Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson tunes.

Ogie is named for the hockey thug “Ogie Ogilthorpe” from the 1977 film “Slap Shots.”

To the left of the entrance is a sawed-off Winnebago that houses Granny Boo’s Kitchen, where guests can order the popular tater tots, or other comfort foods like wings, poppers, chili, hot dogs, mac and cheese croquettes, burgers, or peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Desserts include local favorite PVD pies or churros (with or without Nutella).

The bar welcomes pets and has a pet menu that includes canine hamburgers, bacon, and chicken breasts.

Bartenders tell the Globe the bar has been visited by cats and dogs, a pig, and a parrot in a cage. They stash treats behind the bars in case they might get to pet one.

The bar’s drink menu is an uncomplicated assortment of 66 American beers, and the cocktails with familiar names and ingredients.

Becker says the bar is retro modern 1950s and 1960s style, so they brought drinks that already existed or were popular back in that time. They offer some heavy-handed pours on tiki drinks.

Becker says he used art to keep the bar representative of Providence. A mural on the back wall painted by the bar’s first manager in 2014 is an Instagram-ready banner that reads “Providence is Divine.” Chopped-up trailers around the outdoor patio are painted with cats, musical notes, landscapes, and some 1950s-era singers.

Bartender Becky Morettini, who is also an illustrator, used the staff’s cats as her inspiration for art around the bar. A couple of them can be found near the wheels of the tiki bar where she tends bar most days.

The trailers hung outside are named after Becker’s mom, his ex-partner’s mother and another with an “OGIES” license plate is known as the Ogie’s trailer.

Morettini says the bar is not a well-kept secret in the city.

A retro green, white and orange neon sign beams over 1155 Westminster St. in the historic urban West End neighborhood, which parallels Federal Hill’s delicious dining district. Nearby, you can get your car serviced, stop at the liquor store or live in the rows of townhouses and historic homes.

The West End neighborhood is going through a revival.

According to the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, over the last several years homes have been renovated, sidewalks repaired, trees planted, and community living has been boosted by neighborhood associations organizing business and connecting neighbors.

Ogie’s has been a welcome part of that revitalization effort and a social hub on the block.

“We take particular pride in the fact that this is a safe space for women,” Becker says. “This is a safe space for the LGBTQ community. I think we are ethnically mixed here. And that’s really what Providence is. It’s definitely what the west side of Providence is. It’s a point of personal pride that we have as diverse a crowd as we do.”

The social atmosphere lends itself to interesting conversations, Becker says, and helps make Providence feel a little smaller.

“You’re going to meet people here,” he says.

The staff are seasoned service industry professionals, who make people feel comfortable whether they are regulars or first-time visitors.

“You can have a very interesting design and spend all this money on lighting and do all these cool kooky things but if your staff is a bunch of duds, then you got nothing,” Becker says. “It means a lot that we’ve had people that have worked here since we first opened.”

The fire pit out back and the chairs around the trailers are a sure-fire way to make new friends.

Fletcher, who prefers the patio, now lives in Providence and has become a regular at the bar. She says they kept coming during the pandemic when Ogie’s offered takeout.

“They actually invited us in and gave us a couple of shots from a safe distance,” Fletcher says. “And we’re just like, you know, we’re all in this together and we hope that you guys are doing well and please come back and support us when you can and we did we continue to support them.”

Ogie’s general manager Ashley Gorman, who previously managed the Duck and Bunny for 10 years — also owned by Becker — says customer service is at the forefront of the business. Some members of the staff have been musicians, artists, photographers, painters or graphic designers.

She says the creativity shows in the cocktails and the quality of their work.

“Federal Hill runs parallel to us,” Gorman says. “Those restaurants have been here for years and it’s definitely something to look up to. We strive to be a part of the community for as long as we can, whether it’s using local distributors, local breweries, distilleries now, or bringing in a local dessert place.

“People come in here to find out how they can be part of this as well.”

Ogie’s Trailer Park is located at 1155 Westminster St. in Providence. 401-383-8200. ogiestrailerpark.com.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.