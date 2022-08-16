Orange Line shutdown spurs musicians to perform a parody they call ‘Charlie (Baker) on the MBTA’

The lyrics were written by a close friend of the musicians, who asked to remain anonymous.

On Aug. 10, local musicians Jacob Deck, Ben Rechel, and Anna Seda set up their instruments in Back Bay Station to play a parody of the well-known Boston song, “Charlie on the MTA.” They cleverly titled their version “Charlie (Baker) on the MBTA.”

Many commuters have voiced frustration on social media over the impending month-long closure of the MBTA Orange Line. A few others, however, have found a musical message to be a more effective way to vent.

The late-night performance featured Deck playing the celtic harp, Rechel on bass, and Seda on cello. Both Deck and Rechel sing the scorching lyrics, poking fun at the ever-increasing issues plaguing the T.

Advertisement

“Charlie on the MTA” came out in 1959 and tells the story of a man named Charlie endlessly trapped on Boston’s transportation system, at the time called the MTA. The latest version, however, has a ripped-from-the-headlines twist.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

“If you’re in Back Bay and you gotta get to Malden, or from Cambridge to Jamaica Plain, hope you’ve got four wheels or a couple extra hours ‘cause you won’t get there on the train,” the group sings.

Other lyrics take a snarky approach to Governor Charlie Baker.

“Let me tell you a story ‘bout a man named Charlie on a tragic and fateful day. He got driven to his office, gave a speech and took some photos, then he shut down the MTA,” they sing.

A video of the impromptu music session has gotten a lot of attention on Twitter and TikTok, with many echoing the sentiments.

“OMG this is amazing, and by that I mean sad. He (and the legislature) has a lot to answer for,” read one TikTok comment.

“I will risk my life on the orange line to see this,” said another.

Advertisement

The trio plans to make a return to the Back Bay station Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

The orange line will shut down starting 9 p.m. Friday night and is expected to reopen Sept. 19.

Shealagh Sullivan can be reached at shealagh.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ShealaghS.