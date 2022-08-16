Pedestrian injured in Uxbridge police cruiser crash remains in hospital

A pedestrian injured in a crash involving an on-duty Uxbridge police cruiser Saturday night remained in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The crash took place on East Hartford Avenue at 10:34 p.m., Uxbridge police said in a statement.

Uxbridge police requested State Police and officials from the Worcester district attorney’s office to investigate the crash, according to the statement, which directed all inquiries to the district attorney’s office.