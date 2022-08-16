fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pedestrian injured in Uxbridge police cruiser crash remains in hospital

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated August 16, 2022, 39 minutes ago

A pedestrian injured in a crash involving an on-duty Uxbridge police cruiser Saturday night remained in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The crash took place on East Hartford Avenue at 10:34 p.m., Uxbridge police said in a statement.

Uxbridge police requested State Police and officials from the Worcester district attorney’s office to investigate the crash, according to the statement, which directed all inquiries to the district attorney’s office.

Lindsay Corcoran, a spokeswoman for Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., said that the pedestrian was still hospitalized Tuesday afternoon.

“An investigation into the crash remains ongoing,” Corcoran said in an e-mail.

No further information was immediately available.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

