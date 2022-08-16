Poll: McKee has narrow lead over Gorbea in Democratic primary for R.I. governor

The poll shows that 20 percent of respondents are still undecided. McKee’s 3-point lead is within the margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

The survey of 405 likely Democratic primary voters shows McKee leading Gorbea 28 percent to 25 percent, with former CVS executive Helena Foulkes in third place at 14 percent. Former secretary of state Matt Brown is at 8 percent, and health care advocate Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz is at 1 percent.

PROVIDENCE – With four weeks to go before the Democratic primary, incumbent Governor Dan McKee is clinging to a narrow lead over Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea in the Democratic primary for Rhode Island governor, according to a new poll released Tuesday by WPRI 12 and Roger Williams University.

“I still think it’s anybody’s ballgame,” said Joe Fleming, whose firm Fleming and Associates conducted the poll. “If any one of the top three candidates can get momentum, that could propel them.”

McKee and Gorbea have traded the lead the public polling, including a Globe/Suffolk University poll, since May, but neither candidate has seen significant growth despite a wave of endorsements and television ads in recent months. The Foulkes campaign saw an initial burst of momentum after a barrage of television ads in June, but she appears to have stalled over the last two months.

McKee maintains strong leads with male voters (34 percent say they’re voting for him) and voters over the age of 60 (39 percent), while Gorbea leads among women (29 percent) and with voters ages 18-to-39 and ages 40-to-59 (both 26 percent).

“If I’m Nellie, I’m still encouraged by this,” Fleming said. “Dan McKee has been on TV every day for three weeks with his ad and announcements.”

The poll was conducted Aug. 7 through Aug. 10, which makes it the first public survey since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade and the first since McKee, Gorbea, and Foulkes all started airing campaign commercials on television.

The poll shows that 53 percent of voters have a favorable view of McKee, compared with 23 percent who have an unfavorable view. Gorbea checked in at 46 percent favorable and 14 percent unfavorable, while Foulkes is at 33 percent favorable and 15 percent unfavorable.

The Globe/Suffolk University poll in June had Gorbea leading McKee 24 percent to 20 percent, with Foulkes checking in at 16 percent. The previous WPRI/Roger Williams University poll in May had McKee ahead, 25 percent to 23 percent.

Fleming said he still considers the race to be wide open because 42 percent of voters indicated that there’s still a chance that they’ll change their minds before the Sept. 13 primary.

“Part of it is people have not really focused in on the governor’s race,” Fleming said. He said that he expects an uptick in negative ads – largely from outside independent expenditure groups – in the final month of the campaign.

In other races, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner continues to hold a commanding lead in the Democratic primary in the 2nd Congressional District with 37 percent. His opponents trail by a wide margin: Sarah Morgenthau and David Segal at 8 percent, Joy Fox at 4 percent, Omar Bah at 3 percent, and Spencer Dickinson at 1 percent. More than 36 percent of voters said they are still undecided, and the margin of error for that race was plus or minus 6.2 percentage points.

Incumbent Sabina Matos leads the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor at 23 percent, with state Representative Deb Ruggiero at 14 percent, and state Senator Cynthia Mendes at 9 percent. More than half of voters (51 percent) are still undecided about that race.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.