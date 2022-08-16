Randolph police receive funds for Narcan, overdose prevention

The Randolph Police Department will get money from the more than $500 million awarded the state as part of a settlement with opioid distributors and the drug company Johnson & Johnson.
Massachusetts was part of a lawsuit against companies involved in the sale of opioids that claimed the companies’ actions caused suffering and overdose deaths.
Norfolk County received $4,112 from the state opioid settlement fund in early August and channeled the money to the Randolph police to buy Narcan — the medicine used to reverse an overdose — and for other services related to overdose prevention, according to a statement.
Randolph police officers administer about 40 doses of Narcan a year, the statement said. The department also has a support services unit that visits victims and their families to provide help.
“The prevention initiatives this grant award will go toward are all essential to our department’s mission to support our community and to help those affected by the opioid epidemic, including through outreach, education, and by providing follow-up support, all with the goal of saving lives within our community,” said Police Chief Anthony Marag.
