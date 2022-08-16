Randolph police receive funds for Narcan, overdose prevention

The Randolph Police Department will get money from the more than $500 million awarded the state as part of a settlement with opioid distributors and the drug company Johnson & Johnson.

Massachusetts was part of a lawsuit against companies involved in the sale of opioids that claimed the companies’ actions caused suffering and overdose deaths.

Norfolk County received $4,112 from the state opioid settlement fund in early August and channeled the money to the Randolph police to buy Narcan — the medicine used to reverse an overdose — and for other services related to overdose prevention, according to a statement.