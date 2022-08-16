Rhode Island’s ‘meh’ race for governor

A new poll of likely Democratic primary voters from WPRI 12 and Roger Williams University shows incumbent Governor Dan McKee with a 28 percent to 25 percent lead over Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea (within the margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points), and former CVS executive Helena Foulkes seemingly stalled back at 14 percent.

If you were to sum up this race with one sound, it would be, “meh.”

Let this sink in for a moment: With early voting set to begin next week, none of the five candidates running in the Democratic primary for governor has reached 30 percent support, and one in five voters still haven’t made up their mind about backing any candidate in the race.

So where does the field stand heading into the Sept. 13 primary? Here’s a snapshot.

Dan McKee (28 percent)

There’s a lot for McKee to happy about right now: He’s lining up union endorsement after union endorsement, has run a hit TV ad that seems to have boosted his favorability, and has effectively used his incumbency to generate mostly positive headlines in the news for the last six weeks. He even performed well in this week’s WPRO-AM radio debate despite having all four of his opponents criticizing his record over the course of that hour.

You’d think McKee would be starting to create daylight between himself and the rest of the field, but he can’t seem to shake off Gorbea, and that’s before we have seen any negative ads directed his way. He seems to have the strongest support among the most-reliable voters (people age 60 and over), but he’s trailing Gorbea among women and younger people.

Nellie Gorbea (25 percent)

Nobody has managed to stay the course in their campaign better than Gorbea, who made a smart decision to enter the race earlier than anyone else and has managed to remain near the lead despite occasionally going several days (and sometimes weeks) without doing anything that gets her name in the news.

The challenge she faces now is that Foulkes and Brown are performing well enough in this race to take potential voters away from Gorbea, and she hasn’t been able to convince enough of their voters to give her a chance. The metric she has to love most in the latest poll is that 42 percent of likely primary voters are still willing to change their minds in the race.

Helena Foulkes (14 percent)

For someone who hates politicians so much, Foulkes is sure spending a lot of money being a politician. The Foulkes campaign appears to be stalling out in part because she hasn’t found a message that resonates with voters, but she’s also missing several key parts of coalition that put Gina Raimondo in the governor’s office for two terms: Foulkes has elites on her side, but she’s getting no support from organized labor, the pocket of progressives who really wanted to elect a female governor instead favor other candidates, and she hasn’t put in the time and effort to win over Black and Latino voters (with the exception of a recent endorsement from Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza).

But it’s still too soon to officially count Foulkes out. She has a chance to change some voters’ minds, and matching McKee at 28 percent isn’t going to be enough to win this race. To win, she likely needs almost every undecided voter to bounce her way, and she has to root for Gorbea to implode.

Matt Brown (8 percent) and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz (1 percent)

Brown and Muñoz know that they aren’t going to win the Democratic primary, but they might have enough support to spoil the race for Gorbea, who is probably the next-most progressive candidate in the race. Gorbea worked under Brown when he was secretary of state and she was the only major elected Democrat who didn’t endorse anyone when Brown ran in a primary against Raimondo in 2018, but Brown hasn’t shown any willingness to return any favors during this race.

Muñoz has functioned as the conscience of the field during debates and candidate forums, offering thoughtful takes (particularly on health care) while the others are glued to their talking points. But the problem with low-to-no budget campaigns is that virtually no one knows who he is.

