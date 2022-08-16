R.I. introduces new zero-emissions electric buses

The bus stopped in front of a podium and his passengers — the governor, the congressional delegation, and RIPTA honchos — disembarked. The review from McNamara? Drives great. Even better than the diesel ones.

On Tuesday, those passengers and bosses were one and the same: McNamara was behind the wheel of one of RIPTA’s new electric buses as it pulled up to a parking lot in Roger Williams Park with dignitaries aboard to mark the rollout of RIPTA’s zero-emissions vehicles.

PROVIDENCE — John McNamara has been a RIPTA bus driver for 27 years, a job he enjoys because it’s only passengers, not bosses, who are looking over his shoulder while he’s working.

“It just seems really smooth,” McNamara said. “Especially the sound — it’s quieter. A lot of it is better.”

The bus — a Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE NG 40-foot heavy-duty transit bus — is among the first of 14 that will eventually take over the routes on RIPTA’s R line, the busy corridor connecting Providence and Pawtucket. A disproportionate number of RIPTA rides are on the R line, which will be fare-free as part of a pilot program starting Sept. 1. The electric buses, the first of which arrived about a month ago, still aren’t on the roads yet, but riders should expect to start seeing them on the roads before the end of the year.

They cost about $1 million each, paid for by the Federal Transit Administration, Volkswagen settlement funds, and RIPTA capital funds, RIPTA said. They’ll be charged at a still-under-construction charging facility in Cranston and at RIPTA’s Providence depot. The Cranston facility is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Inside RIPTA's new zero-emissions electric buses: that new-bus smell, hard plastic seats for ease of cleaning, and a quieter ride. Brian Amaral

Inside, the vehicle had that new-bus smell, with hard plastic seats that are easier to clean, and the familiar yellow string to ding when it’s your stop. One thing that won’t change: Even with all its advanced technology and simplicity of design, RIPTA says the bus will still announce, “Caution: Bus is turning.”

Replacing diesel buses with electric buses is particularly important along the R line, which carries passengers through economically disadvantaged areas. Electric vehicles, unlike diesel ones, won’t spew pollutants along the route that cause conditions like asthma.

“It’s going to be important for the health and security of so many of our neighborhoods,” Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s CEO, said in prepared remarks.

The state still has a long way to go in electrifying its vehicles. RIPTA currently has three electric buses on lease, which it will buy out. Add those 14 new ones and you’re up to 17 electric buses — out of 240. The state also has a plan to electrify the buses on Aquidneck Island, which will require 25 electric buses and $40 million for the vehicles and infrastructure.

But the larger piece of the state’s efforts to reduce climate change-causing emissions isn’t to electrify its buses, said Greg Nordin, chief of strategic advancement for RIPTA.

“The more important thing is getting people to ride them,” Nordin said.

And how do you do that?

“Expand service,” Nordin said. “Increase service, make it more reliable, make it more conducive to people’s lives.”

A 2040 master plan, put out in December 2020, calls for a number of improvements to existing service and expansions of new services around the state.

