Search to resume for missing man who jumped off the popular ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard

Two of the group safely got out of the water but the brothers did not. The body of Tavaris Bulgin was recovered around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Despite a search that began late Sunday night and continued into Monday afternoon, authorities had not located the second brother when the search was suspended late Monday.

Tavaughn Bulgin and his older brother, 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin, were with two friends when they jumped off the bridge made famous in the movie “Jaws” around 11 p.m. Sunday. The spot is a popular place for swimmers.

Authorities are expected to resume searching Tuesday for a 21-year-old Jamaican man who presumably drowned when he and his older brother jumped off the bridge connecting Edgartown and Oak Bluffs Sunday night.

Environmental Police using side scanning sonar are set to return to the area Tuesday, along with State Police, in hopes of recovering missing man, officials said.

The brothers were seasonal workers at the Nomans restaurant in Oak Bluffs and were originally from Clarendon, Jamaica, according to a family spokesman and officials.

They were sons of the Reverend Keith Bulgin, the pastor of the Palmers Cross New Testament Church of God in Clarendon. The brothers, the second and third children in the family, also had two sisters, a family spokesperson said.

On a typical summer day at the bridge, dozens of people line up on the ocean side waiting to jump off the bridge, despite signs reading “no diving or jumping” placed prominently at both ends. But Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Nelson Wirtz said the waters can be dangerous, especially for novice swimmers.

After authorities left the area during their search on Monday, people continued to jump off the bridge into the fast moving water below.

Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Nelson Wirtz told the Globe Monday that people should wear a life jacket if they choose to ignore the safety warnings.

