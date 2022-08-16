Sinkhole that swallowed a car in the South End is filled

The sinkhole that swallowed a car in the South End is now but a memory.
The combined efforts of the Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews and private contractors working late into Monday night resulted inthe car being removed, the sinkhole being filled in, repairs being made to the 20-inch broken main, and fresh paving covering where it all happened.
The 20-inch main broke around 3:15 a.m. Monday on Northampton Street and flooded the immediate neighborhood, creating a sinkhole that consumed the car that was later removed.
Neighbors also were impacted. Stephany Perez and her six children awoke to 6 inches of water in their basement apartment. Crews later removed the water, but Perez said she will have to assess the damage the flooding had on the flooring in her unit.
Thomas Bagley, a BWSC spokesman, wrote in an e-mail Tuesday that no one has filed a claim for compensation in the wake of the flooding caused when the pipe, originally installed in 1874 and updated in 1972, gave way.
Bagley also wrote the cause of the break remains under investigation by the agency. Water service has been fully restored to Northampton Street, he wrote.
