Sinkhole that swallowed a car in the South End is filled

The sinkhole that swallowed a car in the South End is now but a memory.

The combined efforts of the Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews and private contractors working late into Monday night resulted inthe car being removed, the sinkhole being filled in, repairs being made to the 20-inch broken main, and fresh paving covering where it all happened.

The 20-inch main broke around 3:15 a.m. Monday on Northampton Street and flooded the immediate neighborhood, creating a sinkhole that consumed the car that was later removed.