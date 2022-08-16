Somerville man who died riding his bicycle remembered by his family for a ‘personality like no other’

Conley was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where he was pronounced dead on Saturday, according to Ryan’s office.

Stephen E. Conley was riding his bike westbound in the 1000 block of Broadway around 11:20 a.m. Friday when the driver of a parked Land Rover opened the door of their vehicle, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T Ryan’s office said.

The 72-year-old Somerville man fatally injured last Friday when he was “doored” while riding his bicycle in a bike lane in the city of his birth was recalled in an obituary as someone who loved motorcycles, his scally cap — but most of all, his family.

In his obituary posted online, Conley was described as a lifelong Somerville resident who has worked for Somerville Lumber as a truck driver and more recently, in the deli department at a Stop and Shop supermarket.

“Steve left an impression on everyone he met. His personality was like no other and he was the life of the party,” the obituary read. “You could always find Steve wearing his scally cap, drinking beer and playing darts with his friends, or at the casino playing Black Jack.”

Conley was also a proud father, of three adult children, and a grandfather. “Steve will be forever missed by his children, family and friends,” the obituary reads. “Everywhere he went Steve made a friend. He enjoyed riding motorcycles for many years and going up to Laconia for bike week. He passed his love for motorcycles on to his son Kevin.”

The driver remained at the scene and Conley’s death remains under investigation by Ryan’s office and Somerville police, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

The Boston Cyclists Union noted Conley’s death on their Twitter account on Monday.

“We continue to advocate for physically separated bike lanes out of the door zone across Metro Boston because we know these crashes happen, and that safer design can prevent these fatal crashes,” the advocacy organization tweeted.

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne noted Conley’s death on her Facebook account this week.

“Our full community must commit to saving lives by challenging the status quo. We know the tools: lower speed limits, pedestrian refuge islands, protected bike lanes, speed bumps, crosswalk daylighting, education, enforcement, and more,” she wrote. “We also know we need every participant in traffic to do their part to help make our streets safer for all.”

A funeral mass will be said Saturday at St. Catherine’s Church in Somerville, according to the George L. Doherty Funeral Home.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.