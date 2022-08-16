Somerville, Mass., woman injured while hiking in White Mountains

A 26-year-old Somerville, Mass., woman was rescued by all-terrain vehicle after injuring her leg while hiking in the White Mountains Monday afternoon, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

The woman, identified as Aarushi Talwar, was hiking down Mount Moosilauke via Carriage Road with a companion when she injured her lower leg on a “portion of trail consisting of smooth and slippery ledge,” Fish and Game said in a statement.

At 2:55 p.m., Fish and Game was notified of the incident and a Conservation Officer drove an all-terrain vehicle to the Carriage Road trailhead on Breezy Point Road in Warren, the statement said.