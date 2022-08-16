Somerville, Mass., woman injured while hiking in White Mountains

A 26-year-old Somerville, Mass., woman was rescued by all-terrain vehicle after injuring her leg while hiking in the White Mountains Monday afternoon, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
The woman, identified as Aarushi Talwar, was hiking down Mount Moosilauke via Carriage Road with a companion when she injured her lower leg on a “portion of trail consisting of smooth and slippery ledge,” Fish and Game said in a statement.
At 2:55 p.m., Fish and Game was notified of the incident and a Conservation Officer drove an all-terrain vehicle to the Carriage Road trailhead on Breezy Point Road in Warren, the statement said.
A dozen volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team responded as well, continuing up the trail ahead of the ATV, Fish and Game said. The team was prepared to carry Talwar down, as they were unsure how far up the trail the ATV would be able to make it.
Talwar made it a short distance down the trail and shortly after 5 p.m., the Conservation Officer in the ATV found her and gave her a ride to the trailhead, Fish and Game said. Her companion then took her to get medical treatment.
Both hikers were wearing appropriate footwear for the hike, Fish and Game said.
