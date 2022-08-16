fb-pixel Skip to main content
Scituate

Sunrise service at Scituate Lighthouse to remember those lost to overdoses

By Johanna Seltz Globe Correspondent,Updated August 16, 2022, 22 minutes ago
As it did last year, Scituate is holding a sunrise service outside the Scituate Lighthouse to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day.Conor Doherty

People from all over are invited to a sunrise service outside the Scituate Lighthouse to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.

The nonsectarian service will last from 5:45 to 6:15 a.m., and will include songs performed by Scituate High School students and words of remembrance. Information on grief support, substance use treatment, and recovery resources will be available, as well as free Narcan to treat overdoses.

“The Scituate service is really about the people we have lost and how our community shares that heartbreak,” said Annmarie Galvin, cochair of the community organization Scituate FACTS which works to reduce substance abuse. “We aren’t promoting prevention or recovery; we are simply remembering our loved ones. We do this every day, and in our work, but as a community, we come together on August 31.”

The event is sponsored by Scituate FACTS and South Shore Peer Recovery.

The Scituate Lighthouse is located at 100 Lighthouse Road in Scituate Harbor.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.

