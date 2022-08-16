fb-pixel Skip to main content
Tewksbury to host first annual Public Safety Night

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated August 16, 2022, 37 minutes ago

Tewksbury’s public safety departments are inviting residents to a community cookout on Sunday, Aug. 21.

A collaboration among the police and fire departments and the Northern Regional Middlesex Communication Center, the event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Tewksbury Memorial High School, 320 Pleasant St.

In addition to food and drink, the first annual Public Safety Night will offer residents the chance to meet public safety employees, and view vehicles and equipment ranging from police cruisers, fire trucks, and ambulances to drones. There also will be a dunk tank where residents can “dunk” a first responder, Police K-9 unit and fire extinguisher demonstrations, safety handouts, and prizes.

The event replaces the National Night Out observance the Police Department held in past years.

“As a public safety department, it is important to make those connections within your community and get to know the people you are helping. This event is a great opportunity to do that,” Police Chief Ryan Columbus said.

