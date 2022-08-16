Victim identified in Worcester hit-and-run

A Worcester man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend on Interstate 290 in Worcester, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Jamal Mustapha, 27, was killed after he was struck by multiple vehicles, State Police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers from State Police-Holden Barracks responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a pedestrian struck on I-290 westbound west of Exit 20 in Worcester, State Police said Saturday.