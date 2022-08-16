Victim identified in Worcester hit-and-run

A Worcester man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend on Interstate 290 in Worcester, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Jamal Mustapha, 27, was killed after he was struck by multiple vehicles, State Police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers from State Police-Holden Barracks responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a pedestrian struck on I-290 westbound west of Exit 20 in Worcester, State Police said Saturday.
A preliminary investigation indicated that Mustapha was hit by an unknown vehicle, possibly a tractor trailer, according to State Police.
“Evidence indicates that he was subsequently struck by other vehicles,” State Police said. “None of the vehicles stopped. It is unclear if any of the operators knew they had struck a person.”
The crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash or witnessed any part of it is encouraged to contact Trooper Couture at 508-829-8410, officials said.
