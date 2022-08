With three weeks until the Sept. 6 primary, the three Democrats running for Massachusetts lieutenant governor will face each other in a radio debate Tuesday.

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Senator Eric Lesser, and state Representative Tami Gouveia are each vying for the party’s nomination, and to be the running mate to presumptive gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey in November.

Tuesday’s debate is hosted by WBUR in partnership with WCVB Channel 5 and The Boston Globe.