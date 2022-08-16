Wellesley police chief: Climate change is ‘a crime against our planet’

The focus of his job is fighting crime, but Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki recently took time to address a larger cause: climate change.
Pilecki recorded a public service announcement for the town urging residents to do their part to fight the global problem, describing it as a public safety issue.
“What’s happening is a crime. It’s a crime against all our citizens, young and old, and a crime against our planet,” he said in the video, which was posted on Wellesley’s Climate Action Committee web page, wellesleyma.gov/ClimateAction.
Pilecki encouraged community members to read the town’s Climate Action Plan issued earlier this year, and to look for ways they can help reduce greenhouse emissions, from conserving energy at home to walking to destinations where possible.
He said his department also is contributing, including through the ongoing replacement of its cruisers with hybrid vehicles, and its testing out of an all-electric vehicle. The department also plans an energy audit of the police station.
