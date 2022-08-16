Wellesley police chief: Climate change is ‘a crime against our planet’

The focus of his job is fighting crime, but Wellesley Police Chief Jack Pilecki recently took time to address a larger cause: climate change.

Pilecki recorded a public service announcement for the town urging residents to do their part to fight the global problem, describing it as a public safety issue.

“What’s happening is a crime. It’s a crime against all our citizens, young and old, and a crime against our planet,” he said in the video, which was posted on Wellesley’s Climate Action Committee web page, wellesleyma.gov/ClimateAction.