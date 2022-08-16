fb-pixel Skip to main content

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms, White House says

By Zeke Miller The Associated Press,Updated August 16, 2022, 8 minutes ago
President Biden with first lady Jill Biden.Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms,” the White House announced Tuesday.

She had been vacationing with President Joe Biden in South Carolina when she began experiencing symptoms on Monday. She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the vacation home for at least five days.

Joe Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday morning, the White House said, but would be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.

