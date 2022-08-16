Game 117: Red Sox at Pirates lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox are in Pittsburgh to open a three-game series with the Pirates. They have won three of their last four and are five games back in the wild-card race with 46 games remaining. Here are the standings.
After the series in Pittsburgh, the Red Sox will travel to face Baltimore for three games, including Sunday’s Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa.
The Pirates have lost four straight and eight of 10 after being swept in San Francisco over the weekend.
Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for the opener.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (57-59): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (8-9, 4.51 ERA)
PIRATES (45-70): TBA
Pitching: RHP Mitch Keller (4-8, 4.25 ERA)
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Keller: Eric Hosmer 3-7, Tommy Pham 0-6
Pirates vs. Pivetta: Kevin Newman 0-1, Bryan Reynolds 0-1, Josh VanMeter 1-3
Stat of the day: No MLB team has played in more games decided by two runs or fewer than Pittsburgh. Sunday was the 70th in 115 games.
Notes: This is Pivetta’s third start against the Pirates. He allowed just three earned runs in nine innings in a pair of 2018 outings. He leads the Red Sox in innings pitched (129⅔) and strikeouts (124) ... Keller is facing the Red Sox for the first time in his career. His win against Arizona on Aug. 10 was his first since July 11, despite allowing no more than three runs in any of those six starts. … Red Sox relievers have allowed one run over 12⅓ innings over the last three games, with 17 strikeouts and seven hits allowed.
