Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has no additional damage to knee

Wilson, who also has a bone bruise in the knee, flew to Los Angeles to have the procedure performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache . Wilson’s meniscus was trimmed and ElAttrache found no additional damage than initially believed, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce results of the surgery.

Wilson had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus and remains on track to return in a few weeks, a person with knowledge told the Associated Press.

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets received some good news after a few days of worrying about the quarterback’s right knee.

Advertisement

That timeline means the Jets could still have their starting quarterback for Week 1. However, the team will likely be cautious with Wilson before getting him back on the field.

Wilson was initially expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee, and the team was optimistic that would remain the case.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

But the timeline for how long the second-year quarterback could be sidelined would be determined by the surgery on the meniscus and whether it needed to be trimmed or fully repaired.

It was initially feared that Wilson suffered a serious — and potentially season-ending — knee injury during the second offensive series of the 24-21 preseason-opening win at Philadelphia last Friday night. Tests after the game indicated the ACL in the knee was intact, and an MRI on Saturday morning revealed the bone bruise and torn meniscus.

Joe Flacco could still start the regular-season opener against Baltimore — his former team — on Sept. 11 if Wilson isn’t ready.

Meanwhile, Jets starting right tackle Mekhi Becton’s third season is officially over before it even started.

Becton was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday with a chip fracture in his right kneecap suffered during practice on Aug. 8.

Advertisement

Becton traveled to Los Angeles for a consultation with ElAttrache and is expected to have surgery.

It will be two consecutive lost seasons for Becton, the No. 11 overall draft pick in 2020, who dislocated his right kneecap and had cartilage damage in the knee in the opener at Carolina last year. He missed the rest of the season.

Becton was adjusting to moving to right tackle this summer after previously playing on the left side when the latest injury occurred during the second play of 11-on-11 team drills. The initial prognosis was optimistic, but an MRI later that day revealed more damage to the knee than first expected.

Browns lose center

The Browns have lost their new man in the middle.

Starting center Nick Harris was officially placed on IR and will miss the season with a knee injury suffered on the second snap of Cleveland’s exhibition opener last week in Jacksonville.

Harris, who was slotted to replace JC Tretter after the Browns released the reliable veteran center after five seasons, got hurt while dropping back to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson when his knee gave out and he crumpled to the grass.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any specifics on Harris’s injury, and the team has not disclosed whether he’s undergone surgery. Harris was seeking a second opinion before opting for an operation.

“I’ve spoken to him every day,” Stefanski said before Tuesday’s workout, the final training camp practice in front of fans. “It’s hard when you are hurt. It’s no fun. It’s terrible. Everybody hates it. He’s a positive person. He will get through this, and we will help him get through it.”

Advertisement

A fifth-round pick in 2020, Harris had bulked up during the offseason and was on track to replace Tretter, who remains a free agent. The Browns like Harris’s mobility and viewed him as a younger upgrade for one of the league’s best offensive lines.

Smith-Schuster sits out with sore knee

JuJu Smith-Schuster missed a soggy practice with the Chiefs because of a sore knee, though the injury to the veteran wide receiver is not expected to keep him out long.

Smith-Schuster is being counted upon to help the Chiefs overcome the trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami. The 25-year-old missed most of last season with the Steelers after he dislocated his shoulder in Week 5 against Denver, though he did return in time for the playoffs. He caught five passes for 26 yards in a blowout loss to the Chiefs.