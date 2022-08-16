Mets forced to go without ailing Carlos Carrasco for a while

The Mets said Carrasco had an MRI Tuesday that showed a low-grade strain on the left side. The club said a typical timeline for this sort of injury was three to four weeks.

The 35-year-old Carrasco, 13-5 with a 3.92 ERA for the NL East leaders, was hurt Monday night in a game at Atlanta.

Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco is expected to miss up to a month after straining his left oblique, the team announced in another setback for its rotation.

Carrasco gave up three runs in two innings in a 13-1 loss to the Braves, who trail New York by 4½ games in the division. His outing was interrupted by a 55-minute rain delay in the second inning — he came back after the break and got the last out, but winced on his final pitch and was pulled.

“This is my first time that I’ve felt something like this,” Carrasco said after the game. “It just happened on the last pitch of the game.”

Carrasco had been 5-0 with a 1.69 ERA in his previous seven starts.

Carrasco, who was acquired with star shortstop Francisco Lindor in a trade with Cleveland before the 2021 season, was injured and went 1-5 in his first year with the Mets.

Meanwhile, the Braves juggled their roster before Tuesday night’s home game against the Mets, calling up pitching prospect Freddy Tarnok and selecting infielder Ryan Goins to the major league roster,

Tarnok gives the Braves a fresh arm with the team in the midst of playing 14 games in 13 days.

It was a tough blow for lefthander Danny Young, who pitched 2⅔ scoreless innings in his Atlanta debut Monday night. He was optioned back to Triple A Gwinnett after the 13-1 victory and designated for assignment so the Braves could call up a much-needed backup infielder.

The 34-year-old Goins last played in the big leagues with the White Sox in 2020. His best season in the majors came with Toronto in 2017, when he had nine homers and 62 RBIs.

The Braves also placed third catcher Chadwick Tromp on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quadriceps. The move was retroactive to Saturday, when Tromp played his first game for Atlanta in a doubleheader and went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Despite that splashy debut, Tromp is likely headed back to Triple A as soon as he’s healthy now that Travis d’Arnaud has recovered from a lower leg injury. The Braves went several games with only four infielders on the big league roster. Goins, who can play second, shortstop, and third base, gives them a bit of insurance. He was hitting .221 with no homers and 18 RBIs in 72 games for Triple A Gwinnett.

Tarnok, a 23-year-old righthander, is rated as one of Atlanta’s top prospects. He started the season at Double A Mississippi, where he was 2-2 with a 4.31 ERA in 15 starts. He is 1-0 with a 2.03 ERA in five starts since being promoted to Gwinnett.

Tarnok’s first appearance with Atlanta will be his big league debut.

Padres reconsider Tatis bobblehead night

The San Diego Padres have replaced a planned Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead night with a Juan Soto T-shirt giveaway after the All-Star shortstop was banned 80 games following a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug, the team announced.

The 23-year-old Tatis, one of the brightest young stars in Major League Baseball, was on the cusp of returning to the Padres from a broken wrist that had sidelined him all season. He was on track to rejoin the team well before the Sept. 7 bobblehead night — until the positive test.

Instead, the Padres will offer fans shirts in the club’s City Connect color scheme with Soto’s name and No. 22 on the back before they play the Diamondbacks.

Soto, also 23 and one of baseball’s most well-known young faces, was acquired from the Nationals in a blockbuster deadline deal Aug. 2.

The Padres’ City Connect jerseys, which they wear for Friday night home games, feature vivid colors that celebrate the cross-border culture of San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico.

MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance. Several teammates were critical of Tatis following Friday’s announcement, including pitcher Mike Clevinger, who talked about being “disappointed” in Tatis and hoping the shortstop realizes “it’s about more than just him right now.”

A’s make way for Langeliers by cutting Piscotty

The Oakland Athletics released veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty on Tuesday and cleared way for top prospect Shea Langeliers to gain key experience down the stretch for the last-place team in the AL West.

Langeliers, a 24-year-old catcher and left fielder selected ninth overall in the 2019 draft out of Baylor, hit .283 with 19 homers and 56 RBIs in 92 games for Triple A Las Vegas after being acquired from Atlanta in the March trade that sent Matt Olson to the Braves. Langeliers was expected to make his major league debut as designated hitter for the A’s at Texas on Tuesday night.

General manager David Forst thanked 31-year-old Piscotty for his impact on the club dating to his arrival ahead of the 2018 season in a trade from St. Louis that brought him back close to his home in Pleasanton. His mother, Gretchen, died in May that year from Lou Gehrig’s disease and Piscotty helped raise awareness for ALS. Major League Baseball held its first Lou Gehrig Day last year.

He helped lead the A’s back to the playoffs in 2018 after a three-year drought with career highs of 27 home runs and 88 RBIs.

“I want to acknowledge Stephen Piscotty first and just talk a little bit about his time here, which came at a really important time for us when we made that trade at the end of 2017,” Forst said in a conference call. “I appreciate everything that Stephen gave us both on and off the field in his time here.”

Oakland also recalled David MacKinnon from Las Vegas. The A’s also placed center fielder Ramón Laureano on the injured list with left side soreness. He was out of the lineup Monday a day after he felt discomfort on a swing during his at-bat in the fourth inning at Houston and exited.

Laureano was scheduled for an MRI exam Tuesday. He will be examined by a team doctor back in the Bay Area, Forst said.

Sean Murphy will remain the starting catcher and Forst said manager Mark Kotsay planned to speak with Murphy, veteran Stephen Vogt, and Langeliers about playing time for the remainder of the season.

Shohei Ohtani turned in his usual strong start. Long after he was gone, things were anything but normal.

The visiting Mariners scored four runs in a chaotic ninth inning, taking advantage of the Angels’ fielding woes for a 6-2 victory over Los Angeles on Monday night.

“There’s a lot to unpack. What started out as very normal game with two good starting pitchers out there got crazy at the end,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

Jesse Winker and J.P. Crawford each had two hits and two RBIs for the Mariners, who vaulted over Toronto and Baltimore into the top wild-card spot in the AL.

Winker, who homered in the first inning, has reached base in 12 of his last 13 games and also has four home runs in that span.

Ohtani struck out eight and allowed two runs in six innings. It was the first time since May 18 at Texas that the AL MVP had a no-decision. The Japanese two-way phenom had gone 7-5 with a 2.60 ERA in his last 12 starts.

Ohtani has 165 strikeouts, which is tied for fifth in the majors. That’s the third-most strikeouts through the first 20 starts of the season by an Angels pitcher, behind only Nolan Ryan, who had 211 in 1977 and 182 in 1973.

“The biggest flaw today is that I threw too many balls,” said Ohtani through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.

The Angels had far bigger flaws after he departed.

The game was tied at 2 going into the ninth inning before the Mariners broke through. Sam Haggerty got aboard with a one-out single off Aaron Loup (0-4). Haggerty advanced to second when Angels catcher Max Stassi wildly threw to the bag even though Haggerty wasn’t running. Haggerty stole third and then scored the go-ahead run on another fluky play.

With runners at the corners, Julio Rodriguez hit a line drive directly at Luis Rengifo. The normally sure-handed Rengifo, who was at second base after David Fletcher left with an injury, dropped the liner and threw home. Haggerty was caught in a rundown but ended up scoring when no one was covering home plate.

“My first thought was to keep us in the inning and stop the double play. I saw Rengifo drop it and my first thought is to get a throw home,” said Haggerty. “I wanted to stay in the rundown to give our runners another chance to advance. I turn my head and don’t see anyone at home, and I went for it.”

Seattle got some breathing room when Dylan Moore scored on Ty France’s grounder, after Stassi was unable to hold onto the throw to the plate for his second error of the inning. Rodriguez scored on Winker’s grounder and Crawford’s base hit plated France.

“It was awful. We made some bad decisions, throws, didn’t execute a rundown. Yeah, wasn’t good,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said.

Luis Castillo, making his third start since being acquired from Cincinnati at the trade deadline, struck out nine in six innings.