Nick Pivetta simply brilliant, but bullpen struggles as Red Sox hold off Pirates, 5-3

Nick Pivetta allowed one hit over seven innings, continuing what has been a solid run for Sox starters. They have allowed 10 earned runs on 24 hits over 37⅔ innings in the last six games.

They managed to hang on for a 5-3 victory at PNC Park, which is the important part. But how they finally got there had manager Alex Cora sweating.

PITTSBURGH — The Red Sox had a five-run lead on the Pittsburgh Pirates through seven innings on Tuesday night, a seemingly perfect start to a six-game road trip.

After 99 pitches, Pivetta turned a 5-0 lead over to the bullpen.

Lefthander Austin Davis started the eighth inning and recorded an out. The next three batters reached base. That included light-hitting lefty hitter Tucupita Maracano drawing a four-pitch walk.

That forced Cora to use John Schreiber. The righthander struck out Bryan Reynolds before Ben Gamel slammed a three-run double into the gap in right.

Schreiber retired pinch hitter Josh VanMeter to finally end the inning. With Garrett Whitlock unavailable, Matt Barnes was called on for the ninth and recorded his first save since May 21

The 58-59 Sox have won four of their last five games. The Pirates have dropped five straight.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller faced 14 hitters over two innings. Eight reached base and five scored.

The Sox played station-to-station baseball to score four runs in the first inning. Tommy Pham singled before Keller walked Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez to load the bases.

Alex Verdugo singled to right field to score Pham. Christian Arroyo singled to center field to score Devers. Eric Hosmer singled to left-center and Martinez scored.

Kiké Hernández, activated off the injured list before the game, swung at the next pitch and sent a fly ball to left field, plenty deep enough to score Verdugo.

It was Hernández’s first RBI since June 7. That was the final game he played before going on the injured list with a core injury.

Pham, who has given the Sox a lift since being acquired for a player to be named Aug. 1, singled with one out in the second. Martinez walked again with two outs.

Verdugo followed with a fly call to left center that center fielder Bryan Reynolds tracked down for what should have been the third out. But the ball popped out of his glove for an error and Pham scored.

Keller left the game after two innings and 46 pitches. The Pirates later said exited due to shoulder fatigue, although baserunner fatigue surely played a role.

The early lead allowed Pivetta (9-9) to challenge hitters and that led to an easy outing as he allowed just the one hit, walked three and struck out six.

Reynolds walked with two outs in the first inning before Ben Gamel singled. Pivetta extinguished that threat by retiring Kevin Padlo on a grounder back to the mound.

The Pirates did not advance a runner past first against him. Pivetta dropped his earned run average from 4.51 to 4.28.

