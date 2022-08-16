Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams out for season with shoulder injury

Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams will miss the 2022 season because of a shoulder injury, a league source confirmed. NFL Network first reported the news Tuesday morning.

Williams, a second-round pick in 2019, was on the bubble to make the 53-man roster this year, but he will instead spend the season on injured reserve, allowing him to pocket his $1.4 million base salary. Williams will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The Patriots have plenty of bodies at cornerback, with Jalen Mills, Terrence Mitchell, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Malcolm Butler, Shaun Wade, Jack Jones, and Justin Bethel. Williams was absent from practice on Monday and Tuesday, as was Butler.