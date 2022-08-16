Patriots training camp report: Three fights break out in joint session with Panthers

The first of three skirmishes was the biggest and led to the ejections of Patriots receivers Kristian Wilkerson and Kendrick Bourne and Panthers safety Kenny Robinson.

“There was a fight? I didn’t even see it,” the New England receiver deadpanned following a session that included a few dustups that led to several players being ejected. “No, we’ve just got to control our temper.”

FOXBOROUGH — DeVante Parker decided to add a little levity to the proceedings after a somewhat heated practice between the Patriots and Panthers Tuesday morning.

Following a Mac Jones completion to Wilkerson along the Panther sideline, the receiver was shoved by a Carolina staffer as he went to stand up, and he took exception.

Panthers players reacted, and players from both teams and both fields jogged to the action (think bullpen guys coming out to take part in a baseball brawl). Bourne and Robinson exchanged blows before it was quelled.

Two plays later, New England tackle Trent Brown got into a mini-shoving match with Carolina defensive linemen Brian Burns and Marquis Haynes Sr.

Several plays later during the same period, Carolina’s Ikem Ekwonu and Frankie Luvu appeared to have a problem with James Ferentz finishing his block, and another kerfuffle ensued.

Ekwonu was tossed immediately, and after some discussion among the officials, Ferentz was shown the door as well.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Carolina coach Matt Rhule then called their teams together for a lengthy chat, and there were no more skirmishes.

When asked what Belichick’s message was to the group, Parker said, “You can’t be doing that.”

“We didn’t come here to fight,” said Rhule.

