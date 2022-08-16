Serena Williams loses; US Open is next

MASON, Ohio — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0, to US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open Tuesday night.

Williams, 40, said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the US Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament.

The Cincinnati event was the second US Open tuneup for Williams, and the next time she takes the court will be at Flushing Meadows. She lost to Belinda Bencic in straight sets last week in Toronto. A day before the announcement, Williams beat Nuria Parrizas-Diaz for her first match win since the 2021 French Open.