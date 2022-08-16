Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen lands co-medalist honors at the 122nd men’s US Amateur Championship

Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen claimed co-medalist honors Tuesday at the 122nd men’s US Amateur Championship at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.

Thorbjornsen, 20, finished 3 under, tied with Fred Biondi, Luke Gutschewski, and Hugo Townsend for the top spot. In all, eight players were under par after Tuesday’s action.

Asked if his extensive experience will help, Thorbjornsen said, “I hope it helps. Just playing all these match-play events, I think this is my fifth US Am, I kind of know how it’s going to go. It’s completely new tomorrow. Who cares about what happened today? I’m going to try and forget about it.”